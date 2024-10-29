What's Your Ism? EP 26 ft. Shailaja Paik on Redefining Feminism and Dalit Identity

What's your ism? is a podcast about ideas and ideologies that claim to liberate the world and somehow always fall short. Along with his guests, Sudipto Mondal grapples with impressive sounding isms -- Marxism, Feminism, Ambedkarism, religious systems -- and their inherent contradictions in an attempt to understand academics, activists, politicians, artists, rebels and wannabe revolutionaries who are in search of grand unified theories to solve the problems of the world.

In Episode 26 of What's Your Ism? Sudipto Mondal speaks with Shailaja Paik, MacArthur 'Genius' Award winner and scholar, to delve into Dalit feminism, caste, and sexuality. They explore ‘Manuski,’ caste intersectionality, and the hidden stories of Dalit women in art like Tamasha. Episode releases tomorrow—stay tuned!