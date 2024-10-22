What’s your ism? Ep 25 ft. Arvind Narrain on progressive isms for our times

Our guest this time is hard to define. President of PUCL Karnataka, law scholar, Constitutional expert, author, one of the country’s pioneering LGBTQ+ activists, co-founder of the Alternative Law Forum and the legatee of a family that laid the first foundation for secular education in Karnataka. Over two decades of human rights work and political organising, he has created his own unique ism combining Gandhi and Ambedkar

Sudipto Mondal discusses the anti caste legacy of one of Bangalore’s oldest charities, human rights law, the Constitution and the relevance of Gandhi and Ambedkar today with Arvind Narrain in episode 25 of What’s Your Ism.

