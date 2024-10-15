What’s your ism? Ep 24 ft. Rishika Pardikar on India’s climate crisis

How did the Modi government gain the Shompen tribe’s consent for the construction of two cities, a port and gas refinery on the Great Nicobar island? What does the Modi government’s plan to introduce carbon trading mean for the environment? How do the latest changes to the Forest Conservation Act threaten community forest? What to expect from the COP29 in November?

Sudipto Mondal discusses the climate crisis, India’s most vulnerable communities and the global debate with the noted environment journalist Rishika Pardikar in episode 24 of What’s Your Ism.

