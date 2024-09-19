What’s your ism? Ep 21 ft. Nikita Sonavane, Lawyer and Researcher on Brahminical Policing

What role did eugenics play in the creation of a modern police force in India? What does it take for a Dalit woman to negotiate with the savarna dominated judiciary? What does it mean to be a ‘creamy layer’ Dalit in the most rarefied space in the Indian power structure?

Sudipto Mondal discusses the savarna stranglehold on the judiciary and Brahminical policing with Nikita Sonavane, Lawyer and Researcher Nikita Sonavane , founder of Bhopal-based Criminal Justice and Police Accountability Project (CPAP) in Episode 21 of ‘What’s your ism?’

