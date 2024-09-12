What's Your Ism? Ep 20 feat. Josy Joseph on the future of journalism and the state of the Indian union

What are the ways in which journalism in India is changing? Is Indian democracy safe? How deep is the rot in the country’s anti-corruption agencies and security establishment? Can the Indian army be trusted to stay out of civilian affairs?

Sudipto Mondal discusses the state of the nation and the future of journalism with the country’s leading investigative journalist and founder of Confluence Media Josy Joseph in Episode 20 of ‘What’s your ism?’

Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen to this podcast, available on all streaming platforms.