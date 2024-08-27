What’s your ism? Ep 18 feat. Nandan Kamath on sport and nation building

What is India’s sporting culture? How is sport governed? Can sport be treated as a public good, an essential commodity? How can sport accommodate differences of gender, class and identity? In what ways can sport be subsidized in order to make it accessible to all?

Nandan Kamath draws from his experience as a sportsman, administrator and lawyer to reflect on the challenge of making India a sporting nation in the true sense.

Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen to this podcast, available on all streaming platforms

Watch