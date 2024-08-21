What’s your ism? Ep 17 Prakash Ambedkar: The legacy, struggles, & future of Dalit politics

"In Maharashtra, power is concentrated in the hands of only 169 families. These rich Marathas control everything, and they’re not ready to accept the poor Maratha who is of the same caste, same lineage."

In this episode of What's Your Ism, Sudipto Mondal speaks to Prakash Ambedkar about Maharashtra’s power structure and the most contentious issues in Dalit Ambedkarite politics in India today.

Watch.