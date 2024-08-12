What’s your ism? Ep 16 feat. first time MP from Tamil Nadu Sasikanth Senthil

What are the ways in which the Congress is changing? What do you mean by the Hindu Left? Does the focus on building a larger coalition against the BJP dilute core issues? How does it deal with ideological conflicts within the INDIA coalition?

In this episode of What's Your Ism Sudipto Mondal speaks to first time MP from Tamil Nadu Sasikanth Senthil. Sasikanth says that his ideology is shaped less by political theory, more by his life's experiences and the political turmoil in India with the rise of Hindutva.

