What’s your ism? Ep 15 feat. Sharda Ugra on Hindutva and sports

How did the entry of the BJP and Hindutva complicate the already chaotic world of Indian sport? Are cricketers by design less anti establishment than footballers? Race and gender are today big conversations in the global sporting community. Why is it difficult to talk about these things in India?

In this episode of What's Your Ism Sudipto Mondal speaks to the renowned sports writer and critic Sharda Ugra.

Sharda shares deep insights from her 30 years as a sports writer and critic as she grapples with the most pressing challenges before Indian sport.

