What’s Your Ism? Ep 13 feat. Teesta Setalvad on coalition building against BJP & Hindutva

Fighting 'fascist' BJP is the second freedom struggle: Journalist and activist Teesta Setalvad said that the country is at a historic crossroads. This is the time, she said, to build the broadest possible coalition against the BJP and Hindutva, even if it means working with problematic opposition parties such as the Congress.

In the last set of critical political conversations in this season of What's Your Ism, Sudipto Mondal spoke to three leading civil society intellectuals and leaders days before the Lok Sabha results: Major General Vombatkere, founder of eedina.com and left activist Vasu and the secretary of Citizens for Justice and Peace Teesta Setalvad.

In this part, Teesta accepted the criticism that working with parties such as the Congress to defeat the BJP throws up ideological contradictions. But the times call for more pragmatic measures.