What’s Your Ism? Ep 11. feat H V Vasu on Congress's shift left and progressive movements

The Congress and opposition parties are increasingly occupying left spaces. The founder of eedina.com and prominent left activist from Karnataka, HV Vasu responds to criticism that progressive mass movements have been co-opted by the Congress and other non-BJP opposition parties.

In the last set of critical political conversations in this season of What's Your Ism, Sudipto Mondal spoke to three leading civil society intellectuals and leaders days before the Lok Sabha results: Major General Vombatkere, HV Vasu and Teesta Setalvad, the secretary of Citizens for Justice and Peace.

In this part, Vasu said that the Congress and other so-called secular parties have serious contradictions but are not impossible to collaborate with. "If they can use us, we can also use them," he said while underlining that there is growing sentiment in activist groups that they should independently enter electoral politics.