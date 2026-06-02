The Bengali Muslim and the Bangladeshi Dalit | Dr Navine Murshid and Sudipto Mondal | WYI

In the final episode of the special What’s Your Ism sub series titled “Epar Opar Hahakaar”, TNM Executive Editor Sudipto Mondal sits down with political scientist Dr Navine Murshid, who authored the book “India’s Bangladesh Problem”.

In an in-depth conversation, they discuss the current political scenario of Bangladesh post the July 2024 uprising. They also speak about the origins of the Bengali Muslim community, one of the world’s youngest Muslim populations. The conversation also moves to the marginalisations faced by the Dalits and Muslims on either side of the border, and discusses historical efforts at Dalit-Muslim unity.



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Camera: Ajay R, Megha Mukundan

Producer: Maria Teresa Raju, Dharini Prabaharan

Editor: Jaseem Ali