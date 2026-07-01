From Umar Khalid to Sharjeel Imam: Being Muslim in Modi’s India

Jailed student activist Umar Khalid’s friends and mentor Banojyotsna Lahiri, Anirban Bhattacharya, and Shuddhabrata Sengupta join TNM Executive Editor Sudipto Mondal to discuss their book ‘Umar Khalid and His World’.



The guests read excerpts from the book, and discuss their student days in JNU, the formation of BASO, the evolution of the anti-CAA protests, and what Shaheenbagh meant for the movement. The speakers also discuss the distance that liberal society keeps from Sharjeel Imam, another student activist who has been jailed for over six years.



Sudipto also invites them to discuss the prioritisation of the individual over the ideology in recent political history, in the context of actor Vijay’s electoral victory in Tamil Nadu.

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Camera: Ajay R

Producer: Maria Teresa Raju

Editor: Dharini Prabaharan

Design: Krishna Kumar