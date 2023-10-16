What’s your ism? Suraj Yengde on caste and Christianity

What's your ism? is a podcast about ideas and ideologies that claim to liberate the world and somehow always fall short. TNM's Sudipto Mondal and his guests grapple with impressive sounding isms -- Marxism, Feminism, Ambedkarism, religious systems -- and their inherent contradictions. An attempt to understand academics, activists, politicians, artists, rebels and wannabe revolutionaries who are in search of grand unified theories to solve the problems of the world.

Season 1, Episode 1

Global anti-caste scholar and activist Suraj Yegde, who's also a post doctoral fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, speaks about the future of the Ambedkarite anti-caste struggle, woke culture, Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance. He also elaborates his position on the question of categorising Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims under Scheduled Castes.