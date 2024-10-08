What’s your ism? Ep 23 feat. Dr. Aditya Sondhi on Indo-Pak military history

How did the civilian administration in India gain an upper hand over the military? Why did Pakistan and Bangladesh fail to control their generals? Nehru was initially dismissive of the armed forces, why and how did his view evolve? What was Jinnah’s view of the military?

Sudipto Mondal discusses the Poles Apart – a newly released book comparing the three major military powers of South Asia – with the author Dr. Aditya Sondhi. The Supreme Court lawyer and former Additional Advocate General of Karnataka also reflects on how civil military relations in India could be further improved in episode 23 of ‘What’s your ism?’

