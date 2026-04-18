Tamil Nadu elections: Delimitation row, alliances & what will decide the vote | South Central 71

In this episode of South Central, Pooja Prasanna and Azeefa Fathima discuss the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with RK Radhakrishnan, Ramya Kannan, and Dr C Lakshmanan.

Pooja opens the discussion by raising the issue of the timing of the delimitation debate just days before the elections.

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“What do you make out of the timing of when they decided to bring in this delimitation Bill, knowing well that Tamil Nadu reacts to it very strongly?” she asks.

R K Radhakrishnan says that he does not see a point here. “I think it's sheer stupidity, and stupidity is the reason you don't need to look further than that,” he says. Ramya Krishnan points to the way the issue has been handled politically. “The response that has come out has been dismissive of every criticism that has been laid on the delimitation bill itself,” she says.

Dr Lakshmanan, however, sees intent behind the move. “Timing is very calculative… overnight because after this introduction and this debate, the radical shift of discourse and political campaign, it changed,” he says.

The panel then discusses how the election is being framed as Tamil Nadu versus the Union government.

“They have made this entire election into Tamil Nadu versus Delhi,” Pooja notes, pointing to the DMK’s campaign strategy.

Radhakrishnan explains how this narrative works politically. “They have to say that X is responsible for it… BJP is not giving us money, BJP is not giving that, no projects… that is why this problem is happening,” he says.

Ramya adds that the BJP’s response has not helped its case. “The response that has come out has been dismissive of every criticism that has been laid on the delimitation bill itself,” she says. On alliances, the conversation focuses on the BJP–AIADMK equation and what it could mean if they come to power.

“It’s a parasitic relationship at this point because they are not bringing anything technically to the alliance,” says Ramya. She also raises federalism concerns. “It’s quite pathetic that a central government should link the flow of federal funds to an association with the ruling party at the centre,” she adds.

Pooja questions whether this could shift power away from the state. “If they come to power, everything else will be dictated from Delhi. Will they be able to stand up to Modi or Shah?” she asks.

The discussion then turns to Vijay and the role of TVK in the election. “I can tell you about one fact that will not influence the course of this election entirely… and that is the role of the TVK,” says Ramya.

Azeefa Fathima, drawing from ground reporting, highlights the lack of organisational strength. “They don’t have the booth level force to do anything… anywhere you go randomly we ask, and they’ll be like okay we’ll vote for day,” she says. She also notes voter behaviour. “The women will be like, okay, this day is just blabbering something, we’ll go and vote for whatever party we want,” she adds.

Dr Lakshmanan questions the lack of groundwork. “Vijay should have done some ground work… that much MGR did not emerge overnight,” he says.

The panel also delves into how cadre-based politics continues to dominate in Tamil Nadu.

“They have a huge cadre base that is very, very well informed… they know who will vote for them and who will not vote for them,” says Ramya.

A key part of the discussion focuses on welfare schemes versus freebies. Dr Lakshmanan is sharply critical. “Unsolicited freebies are the instrument to use to depoliticise the people… it is a political crime,” he says.

Ramya offers a counterpoint, highlighting the impact of targeted welfare. “That amount comes in handy for a woman in a rural area… it has given them that latitude to operate as an independent financial entity,” she says.

On whether delimitation resonates with voters, Azeefa says the issue remains unclear on the ground. “People do understand bits and parts of it, but again, the more practical aspect of it is not clear, right, like how it will affect,” she says.

Radhakrishnan points to a communication gap. “How will you convert into a consumable fact to an ordinary voter and say this is how you will get affected… I don’t think the DMK has touched upon that at all,” he says.

As the discussion closes, the panel reflects on what may ultimately decide the election.

“I think the deciding factor will be this… Modi just handed over the election to DMK on a platter,” says Radhakrishnan.

Dr Lakshmanan brings the focus back to governance. “It is a referendum on DMK… law and order situation on the ground… price of essential commodities… these are the factors,” he says.

Pooja concludes that narrative may play a decisive role. “Eventually, it will be this Tamil Nadu versus Delhi sentiment, even if they don’t understand the details of delimitation,” she says.

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Audio Timecodes

00:00:00 - Introductions

00:03:40 - Delimitation

00:12:50 - Tamil Nadu Elections

01:06:51 - Recommendations

Recommendations

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The Party as the Family

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A Woman of No Consequence

The Last of Earth

Dr C Lakshmanan

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar & Question of Socialism in India

The Persistence of Caste

Azeefa Fathima

The Minds of Billy Milligan

Pooja Prasanna

The DMK Years

2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

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Produced & edited by Bhuvan Malik, written by Sukanya Shaji.