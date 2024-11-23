South Central

South Central Episode 2: Nayanthara vs Dhanush, Sandeep Varier, and Kasthuri’s Arrest

Welcome to South Central, a brand-new TNM podcast that delves into the stories shaping southern India.

In the second episode, hosts Dhanya Rajendran, Pooja Prasanna, and Leena Reghunath are joined by Frontline’s Senior Associate Editor RK Radhakrishnan and lawyer Nikhil Narendran.

On actor Nayanthara’s stand against Dhanush, Dhanya observes, “I think it’s very uncharacteristic for a female actor to take on someone like Dhanush, who is so embedded in the system.”

Adding to the discussion, Nikhil notes, “It seems unnecessary to create a controversy, or perhaps Dhanush acted unfairly towards Nayanthara. I don’t think she’ll face much trouble because the footage was shot on a mobile phone, and courts often view such cases favorably under the doctrine of de minimis.” Nikhil, an expert on IP law explains why Dhanush is on a weak wicket. 

Highlighting male dominance in the film industry, RK remarks, “Despite the spirited struggle in Kerala, it remains confined to the state and hasn’t influenced other regions. Exploitation, catcalling, and even passing off lewd acts as humor on sets or at audio release functions continue unchecked.”

The discussion then shifts to former BJP leader Sandeep Varier’s surprising move to the Congress. Leena comments, “In Kerala, politics was once so ideology-driven… but that seems to be fading now.”

All this and more—tune in to South Central for an insightful conversation!

