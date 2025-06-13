South Central 31 | Chinmayi Sripaada’s Thug Life performance & Bengaluru’s stampede follow-up
In Episode 31 of South Central, hosts Dhanya Rajendran, Pooja Prasanna, and Leena Reghunath discuss the Bengaluru Chinnaswamy stampede with senior journalist Nandini Chandrasekhar. They weigh in on whether the Karnataka government is scapegoating the police and evading responsibility.
Dhanya points out how everyone–the police, state, RCB–is now pointing towards the other party and passing the buck.
“Siddaramaiah said he did not permit the event in the first place and that initially he did not know of the stampede. That is appalling,” says Pooja.
Nandini adds that with such a huge crowd turning up on the roads after RCB’s IPL win, with or without the Chinnaswamy event, preparations should have been made to manage the crowd and ensure safety.
In the second part of the episode, the hosts are joined by special guest singer Chinmayi Sripaada. She was one of the first and few women in the Tamil industry to call out lyricist Vairamuthu in 2018 for sexual harassment. After years of being pushed out, her recent track “Muthamazhai” for Mani Ratnam-AR Rahman team’s Thug Life has fans asking why she was kept away from Tamil music for so many years.
“Finally, for a change, people can remember I sing, and it makes me happy. Now they are speaking about the older songs I sang, and it's nice to be here after six or seven years of abuse, abuse, abuse,” Chinmayi says.
Leena points out how this systemic erasure of talent is typical of a patriarchal society and work system. “Even the media covering women who speak up is upsetting. When the WCC gave its first press meet, it was appalling to see how the mediapersons jumped at them with no respect,” she says.
As Pooja, Dhanya and Leena request, Chinmayi does what she does best– she sings for us.
All this and more—tune in.
Audio timecodes
00:01:52- Introduction
00:03.32 - Headlines
00:09:14 - RCB Chinnaswamy Stampede
00:19:43 - Chinmayi Sripaada
001:08:49 - Letters
01:21:12- Recommendations
Recommendations
Chinmayi Sripaada
Nandini Chandrasekhar
Leena Raghunath
Pooja Prasanna
Dhanya Rajedran
