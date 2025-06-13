South Central 31 | Chinmayi Sripaada’s Thug Life performance & Bengaluru’s stampede follow-up



In Episode 31 of South Central, hosts Dhanya Rajendran, Pooja Prasanna, and Leena Reghunath discuss the Bengaluru Chinnaswamy stampede with senior journalist Nandini Chandrasekhar. They weigh in on whether the Karnataka government is scapegoating the police and evading responsibility.

Dhanya points out how everyone–the police, state, RCB–is now pointing towards the other party and passing the buck.



“Siddaramaiah said he did not permit the event in the first place and that initially he did not know of the stampede. That is appalling,” says Pooja.

Nandini adds that with such a huge crowd turning up on the roads after RCB’s IPL win, with or without the Chinnaswamy event, preparations should have been made to manage the crowd and ensure safety.

In the second part of the episode, the hosts are joined by special guest singer Chinmayi Sripaada. She was one of the first and few women in the Tamil industry to call out lyricist Vairamuthu in 2018 for sexual harassment. After years of being pushed out, her recent track “Muthamazhai” for Mani Ratnam-AR Rahman team’s Thug Life has fans asking why she was kept away from Tamil music for so many years.

“Finally, for a change, people can remember I sing, and it makes me happy. Now they are speaking about the older songs I sang, and it's nice to be here after six or seven years of abuse, abuse, abuse,” Chinmayi says.

Leena points out how this systemic erasure of talent is typical of a patriarchal society and work system. “Even the media covering women who speak up is upsetting. When the WCC gave its first press meet, it was appalling to see how the mediapersons jumped at them with no respect,” she says.

As Pooja, Dhanya and Leena request, Chinmayi does what she does best– she sings for us.

All this and more—tune in.

Listen & follow on Apple

Listen & follow on Spotify

Listen & follow on YouTube

Once a month, we will invite one TNM subscriber to the show.

Write to us on what you would like to speak about to southcentral@thenewsminute.com

Send your thoughts, suggestions, and criticism as well.

You can also let us know what you think by filling out our quick feedback form .

Your suggestions help shape future episodes of South Central.

Audio timecodes

00:01:52- Introduction

00:03.32 - Headlines

00:09:14 - RCB Chinnaswamy Stampede

00:19:43 - Chinmayi Sripaada

001:08:49 - Letters

01:21:12- Recommendations

References

Muththa Mazhai - Chinmayi Performance

‘Not our event’: The blame game behind Bengaluru’s deadly cricket stadium stampede

Exclusive: Top Telangana bureaucrat’s daughter’s wedding gala sponsored by mystery company?

Real reasons behind Bengaluru Police Commissioner’s suspension | Powertrip #106

‘Good poet, but not good human’: Veteran music composer Gangai Amaran about Vairamuthu

Vairamuthu’s Accusers On The Poet And His Predatory Ways

Recommendations





Chinmayi Sripaada

Get a TNM Subscription

Samvel Yervinyan

Nandini Chandrasekhar

How colleges in India bribe assessors to get higher grades

Leena Raghunath

This is How You Lose Her

Pooja Prasanna

Exclusive: Hospital, police records suggest at least 79 deaths in Kumbh stampede

Dhanya Rajedran

Tyranny of Merit

Become a subscriber - Click here .

Contribute to our reporting fund. Click here.

To check out our other shows, Click here

To not miss any updates, join TNM's WhatsApp Channel! Click here

Produced by Bhuvan Malik, edited by Jaseem Ali.