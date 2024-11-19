Pakka Politics

Pakka Politics Ep 9: Ft Mano Thangaraj on Hindutva, Kanniyakumari Politics

Is Tamil Nadu politics heading toward the next generation? Will the entry of an actor-turned-politician alter political equations in the state? Is it going to be Udhayanidhi vs. Vijay? These are some of the questions being debated and discussed over the past few months in Tamil Nadu. The entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay, with a massive young fan following, has posed new challenges for well-established parties like the DMK, AIADMK, and others. Mano Thangaraj began his career as a student activist and has been actively involved in political movements in Kanniyakumari. He once held the post of district panchayat chairman as an independent and gradually rose through the ranks of the DMK. Currently, he is the MLA from the Padmanabhapuram constituency, a two-time minister, and serves as the DMK district secretary for the Kanniyakumari West region. In this episode of Pakka Politics, Shabbir Ahmed engages in a conversation with Mano Thangaraj about student activism, communal politics in Kanniyakumari, and Vijay’s entry into politics.