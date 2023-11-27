Pakka Politics: RSS, India & Hindu Rashtra - Vijaya Sankar Podcast

Pakka Politics is a podcast in Tamil that breaks down and makes sense of everyday politics and the impact it has on the social and cultural landscape. From local and national news developments to global issues that can shape the world around you, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed and his guests delve deep into the heart of the issue. Pakka Politics with Shabbir Ahmed will host a range of voices and opinions – politicians, activists, academics, journalists and more – giving you perspectives to help you understand politics today.

Season 1 Episode 2

Under BJP rule, India has undergone a significant transformation over the past decade, marked by the rise of majoritarian politics and the pervasive influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology across various facets of governance, politics, and culture. This shift is not confined to the national level alone; in Tamil Nadu, the RSS has been strategically trying to expand its footprint beyond traditional strongholds like Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore. In this episode of Pakka Politics, Shabbir Ahmed speaks with R Vijaya Sankar, the former editor of Frontline magazine, who has translated A G Noorani's book 'The RSS: A menace to India' into Tamil. The conversation delves into the ideas behind modern India, political ideologies and sheds light on the growing dominance of the RSS in the country.