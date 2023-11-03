Pakka Politics: Poiseidhiyum Arasiyalum - Iyan Karthikeyan
Pakka Politics is a podcast in Tamil that breaks down and makes sense of everyday politics and the impact it has on the social and cultural landscape. From local and national news developments to global issues that can shape the world around you, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed and his guests delve deep into the heart of the issue. Pakka Politics with Shabbir Ahmed will host a range of voices and opinions – politicians, activists, academics, journalists and more – giving you perspectives to help you understand politics today.
Season 1 Episode 1
Disinformation has wreaked havoc worldwide. In India, disinformation has been weaponized against minorities and marginalized groups, spreading hate and inciting hate crimes. In this episode of "Pakka Politics with Shabbir Ahmed," fact-checker Iyan Karthikeyan, a former editor at Youturn, delves into the politics behind disinformation. This podcast was recorded on October 25, before Iyan Karthikeyan assumed charge as mission director of Tamil Nadu government’s fact-check unit.