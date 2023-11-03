Pakka Politics: Poiseidhiyum Arasiyalum - Iyan Karthikeyan

Pakka Politics is a podcast in Tamil that breaks down and makes sense of everyday politics and the impact it has on the social and cultural landscape. From local and national news developments to global issues that can shape the world around you, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed and his guests delve deep into the heart of the issue. Pakka Politics with Shabbir Ahmed will host a range of voices and opinions – politicians, activists, academics, journalists and more – giving you perspectives to help you understand politics today.