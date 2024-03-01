Marx, Music and Makkal Politics - Ft. Comrade Gangsta

Pakka Politics is a podcast in Tamil that breaks down and makes sense of everyday politics and the impact it has on the social and cultural landscape. From local and national news developments to global issues that can shape the world around you, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed and his guests delve deep into the heart of the issue. Pakka Politics with Shabbir Ahmed will host a range of voices and opinions – politicians, activists, academics, journalists and more – giving you perspectives to help you understand politics today.

Season 1 Episode 5

Following in the footsteps of Tamil Nadu’s rich history of counter-culture and progressive politics through music, comes the hip-hop band Comrade Gangsta. The band blends socialism, Ambedkarite and Periyarist ideologies with a musical genre born out of Black pride and resistance. Much like Arivu, The Casteless Collective and other Tamil hip hop bands, Comrade Gangsta have taken the stage hundreds of times to draw people towards a socialist future free of caste and communalism. The Comrade Gangsta band started in 2021 is slowly capturing the imagination of people with their power packed performances. The band consists of RJ Prasath, Dinesh and Anand Castro has performed on hundreds of stages across Tamil Nadu. In this episode of Pakka Politics, Shabbir Ahmed is in conversation with team Comrade Gangsta rapper Dinesh and RJ Prasath on making music for the working class.