Lawyer & CPIML Leader Clifton D’Rozario on Land, Labour, and Liberation

What does justice really look like for India’s working class and oppressed communities? This week on What’s Your Ism?, Clifton D’Rozario, lawyer, CPIML leader, and long-time grassroots activist, joins host Sudipto Mondal to talk about fighting evictions, caste injustice, and class exploitation. From representing informal workers and slum residents to critiquing the limits of India’s judiciary and Constitution, Clifton lays out his Ambedkarite Marxist approach to revolution, rights, and redistribution.

Producer: Maria Teresa Raju, Bhuvan Malik

Edit: Dharini Prabaharan

Promo: Nikhil Sekhar, Jaseem Ali

Design: Krishna Kumar T

Camera: Ajay R