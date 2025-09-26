Karnataka’s Socio-Educational Survey | Producers vs Govt on ₹200 Movie Ticket Cap | South Central 45

In this episode of South Central, hosts Dhanya Rajendran and Pooja Prasanna first discuss the controversy in Karnataka over the socio-educational survey, wrongly called the caste census. The hosts are joined by guests Anisha Sheth, TNM’s Karnataka Bureau Chief, and Shivasundar, writer and activist.

Dhanya starts the discussion off by explaining why it is widely called the caste census and why that is wrong and how the Opposition BJP in Karnataka has called it ‘a sinister plot to divide the Hindus.’ “The survey has also caused differences within the Congress, with many of the dominant community leaders going to court,” she says.

“The problem is that the CM’s clarification came too little and too late, when he said this is a survey and not a caste census. The objective of the survey is to assess who has what kind of assets, what kind of social standing, access, and so on. Caste is only one part of it,” says Anisha.

Shivasundar says that this is a survey and not a census, and every state is Constitutionally entitled to conduct the former, while the latter is under the Union’s purview. “The controversy is also because the Backwards Class Commission is doing it. The answer is that it is mandated by the Supreme Court in the Indra Sawhney case, to conduct a survey every ten years to determine the number of people in each caste, to assess reservation privileges,” he adds.

Pooja says that the government has used the words caste census deliberately to confuse people and so that it can be challenged. “Many people would lose their community clout and job if their community standing comes to the surface through the assessment of the survey. It will also reveal the percentage of each community population, which will then disarm community leaders from using numbers as they wish to claim how many people in the community live in the state.It is almost as if one part of the government is pushing the survey while another is trying to do everything to stop it from happening.” she adds.

The panel also discusses the inclusion and exclusion of converted populations and how caste groups have become powerful stakeholders in the issue.

In the second part of the session, the hosts discuss whether the price of movie tickets should be capped to make them affordable for common people. They are joined by film producer, writer, and director G Dhananjayan.

Dhanya explains how the conversation has come to surface after the Karnataka government tried to introduce an amendment capping movie tickets at Rs 200, which the High Court has stayed. Hombale Productions went to court arguing the government cannot decide on movie ticket prices and implement the same price across different areas in the same state.

“But Tamil Nadu has capped the pricing at Rs 200 with prices varying within this upper limit in different screens,” she says.

Dhananjayan says that in Tamil Nadu, this cap on ticket pricing has been in existence. “The reason is that cinema must be affordable to the common man. The ceiling right now is at Rs 190. Karnataka has now followed suit, trying to cap prices at Rs 200. I personally feel this is the right move because when you keep prices variable, it demarcates audiences into elite and common, which is simply unacceptable,” he says.

Pooja says that Hombale has not moved court in other states, but only in Karnataka. “This is because Karnataka is also considered a dumping ground for many other language films, like a secondary market for say Tamil films,” she adds.

Dhanya points out how this is also about a technicality– the Act does not empower the government to make changes to prices.

Dhananjayan says that Hombale’s argument cannot stand because in Tamil Nadu, big-budget films have done record business like Vijay’s Goat and others, with the ticket price under Rs 200. Same was the case with hit films like Pushpa. “The Karnataka government is doing the right thing by bringing more masses to the theatres. Instead of the ticket price, the focus should be to bring more people to theatres so that films do not become an elite art,” he says.

Shivasundar adds that this is the hypocrisy of big businesses that want state incentives but are not ready to comply with state regulations.

Audio Timecodes

00:00:00- Introduction

00:01:24 - Reporting Fund

00:03:30 - Headlines

00:17:26 - Socio-Education Survey

00:44:29- Cap on Movie tickets

01:04:31 - Recommendations

Produced by Bhuvan Malik, edited by Jaseem Ali, written by Sukanya Shaji.