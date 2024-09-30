‘I live without an Aadhaar’: What's Your Ism? Ep 22 | ft. Anti-Aadhaar activist Kiran Jonnalagadda

Is it possible to survive in India without Aadhaar? How does one protect individual rights against an ever more powerful surveillance state? What is legally valid, paper records or digital records? Is privacy an elite obsession?

Sudipto Mondal discusses data privacy, state surveillance and digital rights with one of the last people in the country to resist the imposition of Aadhaar, the founder of Internet Freedom Foundation and Hasgeek Kiran Jonnalagadda in Episode 22 of ‘What’s your ism?’

Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen to this podcast, available on all streaming platforms.