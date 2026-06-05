Annamalai says bye to BJP: Reasons and what’s in store | South Central 78

In this week’s South Central, hosts Dhanya Rajendran and Pooja Prasanna first discuss the recent political developments in Tamil Nadu and the resignation of the BJP’s former state head, Annamalai. They are joined by senior journalist RK Radhakrishnan.



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RK says the BJP put in a lot of time and resources into making Annamalai the leader he is, and that such a sudden resignation will not be easily accepted. Dhanya asks why the same party has not given him any due in the major decision-making process in the last year.

“It is like he misled the party. If the BJP and AIADMK were together, they would surely win five seats easily. The party trusted Annamalai, who was running riot across the state, including antagonising the AIADMK. In 2021, the party had to change him. He was given a chance, but he messed it up,” says RK.

Pooja asks if Annamalai also did not reciprocate enough to the opportunities given to him.

“Across the BJP, many have been given opportunities, trying to see what will come out of Tamil Nadu. They tried to make TN free of the Kazhagams. Those who do not work enough will definitely not be encouraged,” says RK.

“Why does Annamalai not then feel confident of a new party? Especially with Vijay’s victory, there is a general confidence that new parties can come up. Does this put the DMK also in a spot?” Dhanya asks.

“Right now, Vijay’s governance is very nascent. Nobody inspires any confidence, and Vijay does not speak. Tomorrow, if Vijay decides to leave, there will be no TVK. This is not the same for DMK or any other party in the country. Given this, we will know in the next by-elections. I would say that if DMK makes inroads in two seats even, it is going to be bad for the TVK,” says RK.

The panel then delves into the new governance in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai’s equation with Sunil Kanagolu, Vijay’s performance so far, his reluctance to address the media, and more.



In the second part of the episode, hosts discuss the Kerala government’s proposal to allow three days of period leave every month for school girls. They are joined by activist and physician Dr Jayashree AK and menstrual therapist and climate change educator Kavya.

“I would like to welcome this policy first of all. From recent studies, it was seen that above 60% girls are absent because of menstrual distress. Anyway, they are taking leaves, but now it is at the mercy of the teachers. So if this becomes a right they can avail, it would be good. But I am also worried about this not becoming another modern way of menstrual segregation of girls,” says Dr Jayashree.

Pooja asks whether society is ready for this. Dhanya says that schools are different from workplaces and that in schools, issues like privacy and boys feeling agitated that girls get more leaves are important to be worked around.

“Period pain is common but not normal. It is not normal for girls to have severe pain or extreme distress. So I feel this is a good opportunity to start talking about this in schools. I hear a lot about how these leaves could be misused, but I feel that if girls are already taking leaves, then it cancels out. Children themselves may see it as a leveller if we can tell them how difficult menstruation can be for many girls,” says Kavya.

Pooja and Dhanya say that this argument of misuse comes up when there is any welfare scheme or law, including the dowry laws.



“From my experience, I see that several women suffer from excruciating pain. That is a reality. We need to approach this period leave policy in a wider context of power imbalances in gender, and address women’s reproductive labour,” says Dr Jayashree.

“There is also an argument that better sanitation facilities and access to menstrual products are more useful than leaves. I think these things are not mutually exclusive. We should also think about clean toilets, water, maintenance and upkeep of sanitation infrastructure. Perios leaves are perhaps a start, but solving the problem requires a much larger conversation,” says Kavya.

The panel further speaks about whether period leaves lower women’s menstrual dignity by outing their cycle, and if this can become a modern way of keeping women at home while they are bleeding.

Tune in to this discussion here.

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