A Changing World Order, the Collapse of Maoism, Congress in south India | What’s Your Ism

The global order is shifting. American dominance is being challenged, China is reshaping the balance of power, and the world is entering a period of political and economic uncertainty. But what does this mean for India, and what kind of politics will emerge from this moment?

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In this episode of What's Your ISM?, The News Minute Executive Editor Sudipto Mondal sits down with activist and journalist Shivasundar to discuss the changing world order, the decline of Pax Americana, China's rise, the crisis of global capitalism, the future of democracy, and whether today's political movements are capable of offering real alternatives.

Sudipto and Shivasundar also explore the rise of Gen Z politics, the absence of grassroots movements, the decline of the Maoist movement, identity politics, and why every crisis creates both danger and opportunity. They also touch upon the Congress in Karnataka, and the land acquisitions in Bidadi.

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