Why More Young Indians Are Suffering From Back Pain

Back pain is becoming a young person's problem

For many years, back pain and spine-related disorders were considered problems that affected older adults. But doctors are increasingly seeing younger patients with complaints of neck pain, back pain, and other spine-related issues.

Modern lifestyles have dramatically changed the way people use their bodies. The spine, which supports the body's weight and helps keep people upright throughout their lives, is now under strain from habits that have become commonplace over the last two decades.

The shift towards desk jobs, sedentary work, and reduced physical activity has created new challenges for spine health.

The sedentary lifestyle problem

One of the biggest contributors to modern spine issues is prolonged sitting.

Many young professionals today spend most of their day seated, whether at work, during long commutes, or while using digital devices. Studies measuring pressure within the spine have found that sitting places more stress on the spinal discs than standing. The pressure increases further when a person bends forward, such as while working on a laptop or looking at a smartphone.

Over time, this constant strain can contribute to the degeneration of spinal discs, a process traditionally associated with ageing but now increasingly seen in younger adults.

Why doctors are seeing more IT professionals

A large proportion of patients visiting spine clinics today work in the IT sector and other desk-based professions.

Many spend long hours sitting at work and then endure lengthy commutes before returning home, where physical activity is often limited. Long periods of immobility can negatively affect spinal health because movement plays a crucial role in nourishing the bones, discs, and tissues that support the spine.

Travel itself can add to the problem. Whether commuting by car, bus, train, metro, or two-wheeler, people often remain in the same position for extended periods. Poor road conditions and bumpy journeys can further increase stress on the spine.

Is 'tech neck' a real condition?

The term "tech neck" has become increasingly common, referring to neck pain associated with prolonged use of phones, tablets, and laptops.

The condition is very real. Many patients present with neck pain, upper back pain, tingling sensations, and numbness that can often be linked to prolonged screen use and poor posture.

Most people unknowingly spend hours with their heads bent forward while looking at their phones. Every degree of forward bending increases stress on the neck and spinal discs. The widespread use of smartphones has effectively replaced time once spent reading newspapers, books, and other printed materials, increasing the amount of time people spend looking down at screens.

Not every MRI finding is a problem

One common misconception among patients is that every abnormality seen on an MRI scan is the cause of their pain.

Many scans reveal disc bulges or other age-related changes, but these findings do not always explain a person's symptoms. Just as wrinkles and grey hair appear naturally with age, changes inside the spine can also occur over time without necessarily causing pain.

MRI findings should therefore be interpreted alongside symptoms, physical examination findings, and clinical history rather than in isolation.

Most patients do not need surgery

Many people assume that visiting a spine specialist will inevitably lead to surgery. In reality, only a small percentage of patients with spine-related conditions require surgical intervention.

Most spine problems can be managed through conservative treatment methods such as:

Physiotherapy

Exercise

Lifestyle modification

Weight management

Medication

The vast majority of patients improve without surgery when these measures are followed consistently.

Common myths about back pain

Myth 1: Back pain means something is seriously damaged

Not necessarily.

Many episodes of back pain are caused by temporary muscle spasms. Just as muscle cramps in the leg can improve with rest and hydration, muscle spasms in the back often settle with time and appropriate care.

Most back pain episodes are not signs of severe injury.

Myth 2: Bed rest is the best treatment

While short periods of rest may help during acute pain, prolonged bed rest can actually be harmful.

Around 24 to 48 hours of rest is generally sufficient for most episodes of acute back pain. Beyond that, inactivity can weaken muscles and reduce the movement needed to nourish spinal discs and bones.

Too much rest may ultimately slow recovery rather than speed it up.

Myth 3: Slip discs always require surgery

This is one of the most common misconceptions.

Although many MRI scans show slipped discs, only a small percentage of patients require surgery. Most cases improve with medication, physiotherapy, activity modification, and time.

Surgery is generally considered only when symptoms become severe or fail to improve despite appropriate treatment.

Myth 4: Perfect posture prevents all spine problems

Good posture is important, but maintaining one rigid posture throughout the day is neither practical nor beneficial.

Movement is equally important. Sitting continuously, even in an ideal posture, can still place strain on the spine. Taking short breaks every 45 to 60 minutes, stretching, standing, or walking briefly can be more beneficial than trying to maintain a perfect posture all day.

Myth 5: Exercise worsens back pain

Exercise is actually an important part of recovery and prevention.

People experiencing severe pain may need temporary rest, but once symptoms improve, gradual activity and strengthening exercises can help restore spinal health. Walking and supervised exercises are often recommended before progressing to more demanding physical activities.

Myth 6: Back belts and posture correctors solve spine issues

Posture belts and supports are widely marketed online, but prolonged use can weaken the muscles responsible for supporting the spine.

When external supports do the work that muscles are supposed to do, those muscles can gradually lose strength. While such devices may provide short-term relief in certain situations, they are not a long-term solution.

Why young people need to pay attention

Perhaps the most concerning trend is the increasing number of teenagers and young adults presenting with spine-related problems.

Reduced outdoor activity, increased screen time, and highly sedentary lifestyles appear to be major contributors. Earlier generations often spent more time playing outdoors and engaging in physical activities. Today, many young people spend much of their free time on phones, computers, or other digital devices.

As a result, spine specialists are seeing patients as young as 15 to 20 years old with complaints that were once more common among older adults.

The takeaway

The message is simple: movement matters.

Regular physical activity, reduced screen time, frequent breaks from prolonged sitting, and timely medical consultation can go a long way in protecting spine health.

Most episodes of back pain are not signs of serious damage, and most patients do not require surgery. Understanding the difference between myths and evidence-based advice can help people make better decisions about their spine health and prevent long-term problems.