Why Act Fibernet Suits Smart Homes With Many Connected Devices?

Modern houses are powered by connected digital devices. As residential spaces adopt smart security systems, AI-powered smart speakers and streaming media platforms, the broadband connection must be capable of supporting heavy simultaneous use without any interruption. ACT Fibernet’s Wi-Fi connection delivers high throughput and strong performance that helps smart home networks to stay responsive 24/7!

The Rise of Device-Dense Homes

The Indian smart home device market size has reached a massive valuation of USD 8.33 billion in 2025. Subsequently, the market is projected to grow at a rate of 23% from 2026 to 2034. Smart home devices commonly include Smart TVs, cloud-connected surveillance systems, smart lighting, work-from-home setups and online gaming consoles. Each of these devices demands a significant amount of data traffic.

To meet this emerging market demand, ACT Fibernet’s SmartWi-Fi delivers:

● High Network Capacity: Gigabit and multi-hundred megabit plants give room to seamlessly operate multiple devices at once.

● Low Latency: ACT Fibernet’s fibre network reduces network downtime, faster website loading as well as quick access to cloud-connected systems.

● Mesh Wi-Fi: ACT Fibernet’s Mesh Wi-Fi systems ensure you get complete coverage all across your home with zero dead zones.

● OTT Add-ons: On bundled plans, you can access popular OTT subscriptions that include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, and YupTV with more than 450 live TV channels.

ACT SmartWi-Fi: Designed for Connected Homes

The ACT Fibernet provides its residential wireless internet solutions as ACT SmartWi-Fi. It is developed to support homes with multiple online devices operating simultaneously. The SmartWi-Fi is defined as a long-range Wi-Fi connection for homes that enhances both coverage and performance across larger residential spaces.

The ACT Fibernet’s SmartWi-Fi ecosystem includes:

● Long-range and Mesh-based wireless systems to extend coverage to every room of your house.

● Seamless roaming between mesh router nodes to prevent signal dropouts

● Intelligent band steering to automatically connect devices to the most suitable frequency band.

● Performance optimisation to manage simultaneous high bandwidth usage.

ACT Zippy - An AI-Powered Network Solution

At the core of the ACT ecosystem is ACT Zippy. It is an AI-powered router operating system integrated into SmartWi-Fi. ACT Zippy continuously monitors conditions and dynamically adjusts the real-time traffic flow of devices running in smart homes. By analysing device behaviour and usage patterns, the system distributes bandwidth efficiently across active connections.

This integration of networking with an AI-driven network allows the wireless system to adapt to the demands of streaming, gaming, remote work and IoT device usage. As device density increases in homes, the combination of ACT Fibernet’s fibre capacity and intelligent router software helps you get consistent performance across all connected endpoints.

ACT Fibernet’s Achievements

In February 2026, ACT Fibernet was recognised at The Fast Mode Awards 2025 as the AI and GenAI Pioneer – Impact winner for its SmartWi-Fi innovation.

At the award ceremony, ACT Spokesperson, Ravi Karthik, Chief Growth Officer at ACT Fibernet, said:

“This award validates our focus on AI to solve real customer challenges at scale. ACT SmartWi-Fi® reflects how AI is being used to elevate everyday Wi-Fi and digital experience across homes and offices. We are proud of the impact, this industry-first innovation, of integrating AI in Wi-Fi has delivered for our customers. This is an important step for us in our ongoing journey. We are extremely proud that this innovation has delivered and is also in line with our brand performance.”

Built for High Evening Peak Usage

A family of 4 or more people often generates high internet traffic in the evening since everybody comes home from work or the educational centre. Some of the common needs include:

● Adolescent kids insist on playing online games or online education.

● Working parents have to make video conference calls with a team of more than 10 people.

● Grandparents watch TV shows.

● Idle laptops and mobile phone softwares get updates.

● If guests arrive, then they use the guest network.

To meet all of these needs, ACT Fibernet’s team positions the router and mesh system in a way so that you don’t face any dead zones or network downtime. Moreover, you can also contact ACT Fibernet for more connected devices usage-related queries at customer support from 07:30 AM to 12:00 AM (All Days of the week).

Mesh Routers - System to Eliminate All Dead Network Zones

ACT Fibernet’s SmartWi-Fi mesh solution is built on a well-established networking principle used in modern home Wi-Fi systems. A mesh wireless internet system uses multiple interconnected devices, which are known as nodes. The nodes establish a continuous Wi-Fi network that provides wireless coverage throughout your entire home. Some of the common components of Mesh Wi-Fi solutions include:

● Primary Node: One unit directly connects with your modem via Ethernet. It acts as the main hub that manages your home’s internet connection.

● Satellite Nodes: An additional node is placed strategically in your house via an Ethernet cable connected to your primary node. They capture the signal from the main network and rebroadcast it across your home.

Through these nodes, ACT Fibernet’s SmartWi-Fi system intelligently distributes wireless internet networks, such as 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, across your home. The 2.4GHz network is a long-range network with limited speeds that is useful for basic tasks like web browsing.

On the other hand, the 5GHz network is used for managing intensive tasks like video calling, online gaming, faster downloads/uploads and 4K streaming. In this way, the mesh wireless network gives you an advantage to experience the future of internet connectivity!

Get In Touch with the ACT Fibernet’s Team Today

As people use connected devices for their daily activities, home broadband service quality becomes essential for their work efficiency, online security and their entertainment experience. ACT Fibernet invites households to experience how fibre infrastructure combined with AI-powered SmartWi-Fi can eliminate coverage gaps and deliver consistent performance across every connected device.

The Internet Service Provider (ISP) offers a range of speeds and mesh-enabled options for better in-home coverage. For more information, visit the ACT Fibernet website.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with ACT and not created by TNM Editorial.