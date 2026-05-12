Which Lloyd AC Should You Buy This Summer for Reliable Cooling and Low Bills?

Lloyd has quietly become one of the most searched inverter AC brands in India, and the reasons are straightforward. As part of the Havells Group, Lloyd brings strong manufacturing credentials and a reliable service network to a price point that most Indian households can work with. Its inverter split AC range spans 1-ton to 2-ton capacity, covers both 3-star and 5-star BEE ratings, and is built to run through India's longest and hottest summers without pushing electricity bills beyond comfort. If you want a well-backed brand with a wide model range at a mid-range price, Lloyd is one of the more complete options available in India right now.

You can purchase a new Lloyd AC at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Bajaj Mall lists Lloyd ACs alongside models from other popular brands, making it easy to compare features, tonnage, and prices. Once you have shortlisted a model, visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India — including retail chains like Vijay Sales and Croma — to complete the purchase. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh, zero down payment on select models, and repayment tenures of 3 to 60 months, upgrading to a Lloyd AC this summer has never been more affordable.

Why Lloyd ACs are worth considering this summer

Lloyd has become a popular AC brand in India for buyers looking for dependable cooling, practical features, and competitive pricing. Its wide product range makes it suitable for different room sizes, usage needs, and budgets.

· Inverter compressor technology: Lloyd inverter ACs adjust compressor speed based on room temperature instead of running at a fixed level. This improves cooling consistency, lowers energy consumption, and helps reduce electricity costs during regular summer usage.

· 3-star and 5-star options: Lloyd offers both 3-star and 5-star inverter AC models, allowing buyers to balance upfront cost with long-term electricity savings depending on daily usage patterns and budget.

· Wide capacity range: Available in 1-ton to 2-ton capacities, Lloyd ACs cater to small bedrooms, medium living rooms, and larger residential spaces with varying cooling requirements.

· Reliable after-sales support: Backed by the Havells Group, Lloyd benefits from an established service network across India for installation, maintenance, and repairs.

· Feature-rich models: Depending on the model, Lloyd ACs may include convertible cooling, turbo mode, self-cleaning, anti-dust filters, stabiliser-free operation, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Top Lloyd AC models available this summer

Lloyd offers a wide range of inverter split ACs across different capacities and budgets. Explore some of the most popular Lloyd AC models available this summer: