What is an Endowment Plan?

Features and Benefits of an Endowment Plan

Below are some key features and benefits of endowment insurance:

1. Life Cover + Savings

An endowment plan offers dual benefits. It protects your family with a life cover and simultaneously acts as a savings plan, allowing you to build a corpus over time.

2. Guaranteed Maturity Benefit

If the policyholder survives the policy term, they receive the maturity benefit. This can be used to fund long-term goals like higher education for children or retirement needs.

3. Death Benefit

In case of the unfortunate demise of the insured during the policy term, the nominee receives the sum assured and, in some cases, bonuses. This ensures the financial well-being of the family.

4. Bonus Additions#

Many endowment insurance plans provide bonuses declared by the insurance company, which enhance the overall returns on your savings plan .

5. Loan Facility

Policyholders can avail loans against their endowment policies. This provides financial flexibility in times of need.



6. Tax Benefits

Premiums paid under an endowment saving plan qualify for deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, and maturity or death benefits may be tax-free under Section 10(10D), subject to conditions.**

7. Disciplined Savings

Since premiums are paid regularly, an endowment plan encourages systematic saving habits and ensures a corpus is built gradually.

8. Wealth Creation with Protection

This combination of protection and wealth creation makes an endowment plan more versatile than other life insurance options.