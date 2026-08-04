What are the different types of personal loans available?

Introduction

A personal loan is one of the most versatile borrowing options available, offering funds that can be used for a wide variety of personal financial needs. Whether you are planning a wedding, renovating your home, consolidating debt, managing a medical emergency, or financing higher education, there is often a loan option suited to your requirements. Understanding the different types of personal loans can help you choose a borrowing solution that aligns with your financial goals and repayment capacity.

Common types of personal loans

Although loan features vary across lenders, personal loans are generally categorised based on their intended purpose.

Some of the most common types of personal loans include:

● Wedding loans

● Home renovation loans

● Medical emergency loans

● Travel loans

● Education-related loans

● Debt consolidation loans

● Consumer durable loans

● Festival or lifestyle loans

Most personal loans are unsecured, meaning eligible borrowers typically do not need to provide collateral.

Loans based on borrower profile

Some lenders also offer personal loans tailored to different customer segments.

These may include: