Visiting Dubai? Here is What You Need to Know About a Dubai Visa
Since Dubai is considered one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the world, thousands of visitors visit every year. However, to truly experience the essence of this City of Gold, you need to visit fully prepared. This involves the smooth application and approval of visas for Indians.
Thus, ensuring you proceed with the right visa application process for Dubai is also a must for you to consider. So if you are wondering about the visa details, this blog is for you. Scroll down further to learn about the crucial matters related to a .
Do Indians Require a Visa to Visit Dubai?
Yes, individuals travelling from India need a visa to enter the UAE's jurisdiction. The type of visa you need depends on the purpose of your visit and the length of your stay there, but you must apply for it on time.
Indian travellers can also get a visa upon arrival in Dubai. However, it can apply to those with a valid US visa or green card. Besides, the visa on arrival has a validity period of 14 days and cannot be extended further. Hence, you need to determine the type of visa you wish to apply for beforehand and apply for the same before you start travelling to the city.
What are the Documents Required for a Dubai Visa?
The following points feature a general list of documents you will need in the Dubai visa application process:
A valid Indian passport with a minimum validity of six months from the intended day of travelling to Dubai.
A duly filled visa application signed by the applicant.
Copies of your confirmed flight tickets.
Recent passport-size photographs as per the guidelines of size and background requirements.
Proof of your accommodations in the city.
Proof of financial support for your trip to Dubai, including bank statements, salary slips, etc.
In case the trip is a sponsored one, a cover letter is required mentioning the same along with details of your sponsor.
Travel insurance papers that mention the coverage for medical expenses and repatriation coverage.
What are the Validity periods and Processing times for a Dubai Visa?
Before you opt for the Dubai visa application process, you must be aware of the validity period for each visa type along with its processing time for Indian travellers. The following table showcases the same:
What are the Fees for a Dubai Visa Application?
Learning about the required fees for the Dubai visa application is equally crucial before opting for the process.
Please note that the processing time and visa fees mentioned in the tables above are the approximate ones. These can differ with the time and medium of visa application and hence are subject to change.
Thus, it is highly recommended to inquire about the same before you start with your Dubai visa application to stay updated with the latest information. Also, in case your Dubai visa application gets rejected on any grounds, the visa fees will not be refunded.
Why Should You Purchase Travel Insurance to Apply for a Dubai Visa?
Go through the following points to learn more about why you should purchase travel insurance for your Dubai visa application:
Global Assistance
Having the ensures you are financially protected against all potential emergencies throughout the trip. Whether it is a medical emergency or a theft of your valuable items, travel insurance has got your back.
Trip Cancellation
Cancellation of a trip is the worst nightmare for every traveller, that not only breaks your heart but your bank as well. With a suitable travel insurance plan, you can have all the non-refundable losses covered without any hassle.
Customisable Coverage
You are allowed to customise your travel insurance coverage based on your trip requirements. It ensures you only pay for the coverage that is specific to your Dubai trip.
Final Words
Dubai is a magical city that enriches your soul with cultural and architectural excellence. Needless to say, purchase a suitable travel insurance plan that can keep you financially protected throughout the journey.
It is always highly recommended that you apply for a visa from a reliable website.
