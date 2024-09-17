Visiting Dubai? Here is What You Need to Know About a Dubai Visa

Since Dubai is considered one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the world, thousands of visitors visit every year. However, to truly experience the essence of this City of Gold, you need to visit fully prepared. This involves the smooth application and approval of visas for Indians.

Thus, ensuring you proceed with the right visa application process for Dubai is also a must for you to consider. So if you are wondering about the visa details, this blog is for you. Scroll down further to learn about the crucial matters related to a Dubai visa for Indians .

Do Indians Require a Visa to Visit Dubai?

Yes, individuals travelling from India need a visa to enter the UAE's jurisdiction. The type of visa you need depends on the purpose of your visit and the length of your stay there, but you must apply for it on time.

Indian travellers can also get a visa upon arrival in Dubai. However, it can apply to those with a valid US visa or green card. Besides, the visa on arrival has a validity period of 14 days and cannot be extended further. Hence, you need to determine the type of visa you wish to apply for beforehand and apply for the same before you start travelling to the city.

What are the Documents Required for a Dubai Visa?

The following points feature a general list of documents you will need in the Dubai visa application process:

A valid Indian passport with a minimum validity of six months from the intended day of travelling to Dubai.

A duly filled visa application signed by the applicant.

Copies of your confirmed flight tickets.

Recent passport-size photographs as per the guidelines of size and background requirements.

Proof of your accommodations in the city.

Proof of financial support for your trip to Dubai, including bank statements, salary slips, etc.

In case the trip is a sponsored one, a cover letter is required mentioning the same along with details of your sponsor.

Travel insurance papers that mention the coverage for medical expenses and repatriation coverage.

What are the Validity periods and Processing times for a Dubai Visa?

Before you opt for the Dubai visa application process, you must be aware of the validity period for each visa type along with its processing time for Indian travellers. The following table showcases the same: