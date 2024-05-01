Unmasking Primary Immune Disorders: ACC spearheads raising awareness and the battle against PIDs

Over 6 million people globally suffer from PIDs, with an alarming 70-90% of cases remaining undiagnosed. In India, where consanguineous marriages are prevalent, the incidence of PIDs is notably high, exacerbating the challenge. It is estimated that there could be more than one million patients with PID in India. Since PID is a genetic condition, there is a chance of every pregnancy being affected. Prenatal diagnosis or testing the foetus at 10 to 11 weeks for pregnancy can help detect whether the foetus is affected or not and families need to be counselled accordingly.

According to WHO (World Health Organization and IUIS (International Immunological Societies), over 120 Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders (PIDs) exist, with antibody deficiencies like CVID (Common Variable Immunodeficiency), and XLA (X-linked Agammaglobulinemia), topping the list.

Dr. Revathi Raj, Senior Consultant in Paediatric Haematology Oncology at Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai, "PIDs, though often unnoticed, can significantly impact a child's health. Early diagnosis and timely treatment of primary immune deficiencies can help these children to lead a good quality life. Awareness is not only important for treatment but also for prevention. We envision a future where every child with PID can lead a healthy and fulfilling life."

Dr. Ramya Uppuluri, Consultant - Paediatric Haematology Oncology, emphasizes, “From cutting-edge diagnostics, including genetic testing and immunological assays, which play a pivotal role in accurately diagnosing PID, to advanced therapies like bone marrow transplantation, our comprehensive center for PIDs is equipped with the expertise and resources to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by PID”.

Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said, “As we face the critical challenge of Primary Immune Disorders affecting millions, often in silence, Apollo Cancer Centres is committed to lighting the path forward. Awareness of these conditions is crucial, not only for effective treatment but also for prevention. By educating families and healthcare professionals, we aim to ensure early diagnosis and timely intervention, thus transforming the lives of countless children. Together, we are dedicated to a future where every child with PID can enjoy a healthy and fulfilling life.

Thirteen-year-old Kavin, the PID warrior, said, “Battling constant infections was terrifying. Each cough and fever felt life-threatening. It wasn't until Apollo Cancer Centre diagnosed and treated me for PIDs. Despite the fear, the medical team's counselling provided immense comfort and I hope for a healthier future.”

Comprehensive Centre for PIDs at ACC is equipped with cutting-edge facilities, including a state-of-the-art Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), access to internationally acclaimed specialists in Pediatric Infectious Diseases and proficiency in PID diagnosis. ACC's efforts extend beyond treatment to proactive measures such as genetic counselling for families with a history of PIDs, aimed at prevention at large. By nurturing awareness and facilitating early medical intervention, ACC strives to reshape the narrative surrounding Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders, ensuring a brighter future for affected children.