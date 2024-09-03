Top Tips for Finding the Best Pillows Online: A Shopper’s Guide
How often have you gone to the market and bought a pillow for yourself? Not many times, because buying a pillow is a one-time event, and it stays with you for at least two to five years. Most of the time, all you do is get a pillow that is soft and fluffy. But what if we tell you that not all pillows are meant for you? Yes, that’s right. Just like before buying a mattress, you do a lot of research; similarly, you need to know which type of pillow suits you the best. Once you know that, get yourself only the best quality pillows, because a pillow is an investment in good quality sleep. To help you find comfortable pillows and a good pillow brand, we have put together a guide and also a list of the best quality pillows for you to choose from.
Tips for Finding the Best Pillows Online
Before getting into the technicalities of the pillow, like its ergonomics, material, build, etc., you first need to know and observe your sleeping position. This single knowledge will tell you a lot about which type of pillow you’ll find the most comfortable for you. You may say that your sleeping position doesn’t remain the same throughout the night as you toss and turn around a lot. So the way to find out your most comfortable sleeping position is to observe in which position you have gotten inside the bed and in which position you got out of bed. That is your ideal and the most comfortable sleeping position. Now let us understand how to choose the best quality pillows for yourself.
Side sleepers: These types of sleepers should sleep on a firm pillow that has a lower loft (thickness). The pillow should be placed right beside your neck for better support and spinal alignment. The reason behind using a firm pillow is that these types of sleepers have their body weight on one side of their body, creating pressure points on their shoulders and hips. In that case, these types of sleepers need extra support for the alignment of their neck and spine.
Back sleepers: If you are a back sleeper, then you can sleep on any pillow from a small loft to a bigger loft. As it is, your spine is aligned, and your body weight is distributed evenly throughout your body because you sleep on your back. If you are not going through any neck pain-related problems, then you have the liberty to choose a pillow of varying loft.
Stomach sleepers: these types should avoid sleeping on a pillow that has a bigger loft. This type of pillow increases the gap between the spine and head and puts a lot of strain on the neck, causing extreme pain that can even become chronic pain. A thin pillow works best for such people, as it reduces stress on the neck and gives support to your neck and head.
Material used: This is something that you must care about before buying a pillow. A lot of pillows are made up of cotton or feather stuffing. However, specialized pillows are made up of materials like latex and highly refined and compressed cotton that are molded to give the shape of a pillow.
Neck ache problems: These types of people should go for a specially designed pillow that is meant for elevated neck support. These types of pillows are designed in a wave-like pattern, are elevated on the sides, and have a slight depression in the middle to rest your head. Such pillows should be bought, only have a doctor's consultation, and only after you have understood the severity of your problem.
Low maintenance and cleaning: Nowadays you’ll find a lot of pillows that are maintenance-free. These types of pillows are covered with a good-quality and tear-resistant fabric that not only increases the life of the pillow but also makes them low on maintenance.
Best Sleeping Pillows
Now that you have understood your pillow requirements, let us now take you to the best quality pillows available in the market for you. When it comes to the best quality pillows, Sleepwell is one name that has been ruling the market. From the best sleeping mattresses to the best pillows and bedding products, Sleepwell has it all. Let us see the most recommended pillow from Sleepwell that’ll elevate your sleep quality and give you the comfort that you haven’t experienced before.
Sleepwell Nexa Regular Pillow: This pillow has to be on the top of the list for the material used to make this pillow. The pillow is made up of Sleepwell’s ingenious Nexa® foam, which is a smart recovery memory foam. This pillow is soft, but it doesn’t sink in when the head and the neck are placed on it. It rather contours to the shape of your head and neck and provides optimal support for it. It is a sleep comfort pillow for side sleepers as well as stomach sleepers. The best part about this pillow is its ultra-premium European knitted fabric that repels water and is also tear-resistant. This gives the pillow a long life. Online shopping pillows are common these days; however, you can get this pillow online as well as offline for ₹3,599.
Sleepwell Nexa Curve Pillow: This is another great quality pillow by Sleepwell, specially made for people with neck or cervical pain. The pillow is made using Nexa foam but is designed in a wave-like pattern. This unique design gives elevated comfort to the neck and has a slight depression in the middle to rest your head. This pillow ensures even pressure distribution and luxurious supple support. This pillow is made with molded technology, which is the best technique for manufacturing a pillow as it increases its durability. This is the most recommended pillow, among people who suffer from neck pain, and you too can give it a try, if you are facing such a problem. The pillow is available at ₹3,599.
Sleepwell Latex Plus Regular Pillow: This is one of the most unique Sleepwell pillows because of the material used. This pillow is made using Sleepwell’s Latex Plus® foam, this is a breathable foam that gives a plush comfort and a bouncy surface feel to the pillow. The pillow is made using molded airvent technology that creates breathable vents in the pillow and keeps the pillow humidity free. The pillow is covered with an ultra-premium European knitted fabric that is made to be tear and water-resistant. The pillow is highly durable and will stay with you for at least ten years. This is one of the most comfortable pillows in Sleepwell’s inventory, and you can get it for ₹1,979.
Sleepwell Latex Plus Curve Pillow: Sleepwell has a special pillow for neck pain patients in the same latex foam category as well. This sleep comfort pillow is also made with molded airvent technology but is designed in a wave-like pattern to give extra and elevated support to the neck. This pillow promises pressure point relief and is also known to have facilitated the healing process of many. You should totally invest in the Sleepwell Latex Plus Curve Pillow, out of all the different type of pillows that are available in the market. This is an all-season pillow and will especially be worth the money in the humid season as it is designed to release the heat and keep the pillow cool for an undisturbed sleeping experience.
So these were the different type of pillows that Sleepwell has to offer. Sleepwell has a wide range of pillows, mattresses, and other bedding products that you can consider buying to make a perfect bedroom for yourself and your loved ones. Sleepwell offline stores are spread throughout the country. Plus, you can order your perfect Sleepwell pillow online as well. Simply go to Sleepwell’s online site, select your products and preferences, and the best options will appear right in front of you.
Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Sleepwell and not created by TNM Editorial.