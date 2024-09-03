Top Tips for Finding the Best Pillows Online: A Shopper’s Guide

How often have you gone to the market and bought a pillow for yourself? Not many times, because buying a pillow is a one-time event, and it stays with you for at least two to five years. Most of the time, all you do is get a pillow that is soft and fluffy. But what if we tell you that not all pillows are meant for you? Yes, that’s right. Just like before buying a mattress, you do a lot of research; similarly, you need to know which type of pillow suits you the best. Once you know that, get yourself only the best quality pillows, because a pillow is an investment in good quality sleep. To help you find comfortable pillows and a good pillow brand, we have put together a guide and also a list of the best quality pillows for you to choose from.

Tips for Finding the Best Pillows Online

Before getting into the technicalities of the pillow, like its ergonomics, material, build, etc., you first need to know and observe your sleeping position. This single knowledge will tell you a lot about which type of pillow you’ll find the most comfortable for you. You may say that your sleeping position doesn’t remain the same throughout the night as you toss and turn around a lot. So the way to find out your most comfortable sleeping position is to observe in which position you have gotten inside the bed and in which position you got out of bed. That is your ideal and the most comfortable sleeping position. Now let us understand how to choose the best quality pillows for yourself.

Side sleepers: These types of sleepers should sleep on a firm pillow that has a lower loft (thickness). The pillow should be placed right beside your neck for better support and spinal alignment. The reason behind using a firm pillow is that these types of sleepers have their body weight on one side of their body, creating pressure points on their shoulders and hips. In that case, these types of sleepers need extra support for the alignment of their neck and spine.

Back sleepers: If you are a back sleeper, then you can sleep on any pillow from a small loft to a bigger loft. As it is, your spine is aligned, and your body weight is distributed evenly throughout your body because you sleep on your back. If you are not going through any neck pain-related problems, then you have the liberty to choose a pillow of varying loft.

Stomach sleepers: these types should avoid sleeping on a pillow that has a bigger loft. This type of pillow increases the gap between the spine and head and puts a lot of strain on the neck, causing extreme pain that can even become chronic pain. A thin pillow works best for such people, as it reduces stress on the neck and gives support to your neck and head.

Material used: This is something that you must care about before buying a pillow. A lot of pillows are made up of cotton or feather stuffing. However, specialized pillows are made up of materials like latex and highly refined and compressed cotton that are molded to give the shape of a pillow.

Neck ache problems: These types of people should go for a specially designed pillow that is meant for elevated neck support. These types of pillows are designed in a wave-like pattern, are elevated on the sides, and have a slight depression in the middle to rest your head. Such pillows should be bought, only have a doctor's consultation, and only after you have understood the severity of your problem.

Low maintenance and cleaning: Nowadays you’ll find a lot of pillows that are maintenance-free. These types of pillows are covered with a good-quality and tear-resistant fabric that not only increases the life of the pillow but also makes them low on maintenance.