Top Laptops Worth Buying in 2026 for Work, Study, and Entertainment
Finding the right laptop in 2026 means balancing performance, portability, and affordability. The latest models deliver features once reserved for high-end devices, including OLED displays, powerful processors, and long battery life. Whether you are a student, professional, or casual user, these laptops ensure seamless multitasking, crisp visuals, and dependable build quality.
Buying the latest laptops no longer needs to be a financial burden. With financing options, you can spread the cost into manageable monthly instalments.
Best laptops in 2026 – Performance made versatile
The laptops listed below are among the best tested for business and productivity, but they also excel in study and entertainment. From Intel Lunar Lake to Meteor Lake processors, these machines are engineered to handle multitasking, creative workloads, and streaming with ease.
1. Lenovo ThinkPad X9 15 Aura Edition
The Lenovo ThinkPad X9 15 Aura Edition is a premium ultraportable designed for professionals and students who demand reliability. Its 15.3-inch 2.8K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate ensures sharp visuals, while the sturdy aluminium build makes it durable for travel. Powered by Intel Lunar Lake processors, it delivers smooth performance for productivity tasks.
2. HP Victus 15-FA1198TX (9Q039PA)
The HP Victus 15-FA1198TX is part of HP’s popular Victus series, designed for users who want a balance of gaming performance and everyday productivity. With its 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor, dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and 16GB DDR4 RAM, it delivers smooth multitasking and reliable graphics performance. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring crisp visuals and fluid gameplay.
3. ASUS Vivobook 16 M1605
For budget-conscious buyers, the ASUS Vivobook 16 M1605 offers dependable performance at a lower price point. Its 16-inch Full HD display and Ryzen 5/7 CPUs make it ideal for students and professionals handling everyday tasks. The spacious keyboard with numpad is perfect for data-heavy work.
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook 14
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook is a cost-effective option for light workloads. Running Chrome OS, it is perfect for students and casual users who rely on web apps. Its 14-inch Full HD touch display and 13-hour battery life make it a reliable companion for study and entertainment.
5. Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition
The Surface Pro 11th Edition is a versatile 2-in-1 device, ideal for those who want both a laptop and tablet. Its detachable keyboard and OLED display options make it flexible for study, presentations, and entertainment. Powered by Snapdragon ARM processors, it delivers efficient performance with long battery life.
Best laptops in 2026 – Price summary
Each of these laptops offers excellent value, combining modern processors, premium displays, and long-lasting batteries. Whether you prefer the durability of Lenovo ThinkPads, the sleek design of HP Ultrabooks, or the versatility of Surface Pro, there is a model tailored to your needs.
*Disclaimer: Prices are approximate and may vary by retailer. Please the Bajaj Finserv partner stores for the latest pricing details.
