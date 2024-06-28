Top Beaches in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Complete Relaxation

1 Al Saif Beach

About 60 kilometres south of the city core of Jeddah, Al-Saif Beach is a well-liked tourist and local attraction. There is the ideal combination of leisure activities and scenic splendour at this immaculate beach. Ideal for families with kids looking for a safe swimming experience are the shallow seas.

Among the many things visitors may do is play beach volleyball, make sandcastles, or just relax on the sand. A lovely green park close to the ocean is also a terrific place for walks or picnics.

2 Khaleej Salman Beach

Khaleej Salman Beach is a great option for those looking for a more private and tranquil beach vacation. This less busy beach in the Buhairat District of Jeddah is ideal for singles or couples seeking peace and quiet.

Though it may not have as many amenities as some other beaches, nature enthusiasts and those looking to get away from the bustle of the city appreciate Khaleej Salman Beach for its serene atmosphere and natural beauty.

3 South Obhur Beach

About thirty kilometres from the heart of Jeddah, South Obhur Beach is a well-liked weekend destination for both residents and visitors. Perfectly combining contemporary conveniences with unspoiled natural beauty, this beach is a great place to spend a day or longer.

Swimming in the crystal-clear seas, trying their hand at different water sports, or just lounging on the beach and soaking in the stunning coastline vistas are all options available to visitors. Beachgoers have easy eating alternatives at the neighbouring cafés and eateries.

4 Silver Sands Beach

Of Jeddah's private beaches, Silver Sands Beach is a preferred option for visitors seeking a more upscale beach experience. This mile-long strand of sand provides a variety of water sports and activities in a more refined and regulated setting.

Adventure seekers wishing to practise different water activities in a secure and well-equipped setting will love Silver Sands Beach. Comparing the private beach to public beaches, the former guarantees a more laid-back and quiet experience.

5 Thuwal Beach