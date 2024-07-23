Top 55-Inch Sony TVs for an ultimate visual experience
Sony is one of the most reputed names in the smart TV space. The brand has been offering feature-packed screens for decades across price segments. What distinguishes Sony from other manufacturers is its display technology; its TVs are admired globally for delivering stunning visuals with great colours and contrast. Among the most popular Sony TVs are its Bravia lineup. This Sony TV range comes with premium features like Triluminos Display, X-Motion Clarity, and Motionflow XR 100 to deliver a complete cinematic experience.
Some of its models are also IMAX Enhanced-certified, so you get a theatre-like feel right inside your living room. This lets you enjoy multimedia content in the best way possible. The Dynamic Colour Enhancer, available even in level models, is another feature that keeps the picture quality crisp and sharp. Also, Sony TVs are an excellent choice for those who value super-smooth motion and optimised gaming performance.
Furthermore, Sony has also upped the ante on the design front. Its TVs flaunt sleek and slim profiles, ultra-thin bezels, and a minimalist aesthetic. If you are considering bringing a new Sony TV home, check out this comprehensive list of the top 55-inch models from the brand.
Best 55-inch Sony TVs
Here are the top five 55-inch Sony TVs that provide a stellar viewing experience with outstanding picture quality and immersive sound for a true cinematic experience.
Sony Bravia 139 cm 55 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Black (SONY 4K LED KD55X82L)
Featuring Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1, this model is among the best-selling smart TVs of 2024. What makes this Sony Bravia TV so different is that it is capable of upscaling your old HD and 2K videos and films in near-4K quality. Its 4K X-Reality Pro engine recreates missing data by utilising Sony’s unique 4K database and then applies it to the low-resolution images. This process results in bringing pictures to life so that you can enjoy every scene. The Dolby Audio-tuned speakers produce music with more depth, clarity, and detail to complement the overall experience.
Sony Bravia 139 cm 55 inch OLED TV Black (XR55A80L)
This top-tier model from Sony features an OLED panel that produces stunningly vivid colours along with deep and true blacks. Each pixel in the OLED display is individually lit, delivering an infinite contrast ratio. Every scene appears lifelike, from the brightest day to the darkest night. It also comes with the Sony BRAVIA CAM feature, which automatically detects the distance between you and the smart TV. Thus, it enables the display to adjust and optimise brightness and picture quality as per your position in the room setting. Also, you get a rich and powerful audio output of 50 watts for a surround sound experience.
Sony Bravia 139 cm 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Black (KD55X75L)
This model from Sony is a top-of-the-line offering in the mid-price segment. It features Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO engine to deliver crystal clear images. This combination lets the display analyse each scene pixel-by-pixel and optimise the picture quality for cinematic visuals. Furthermore, its Motionflow XR technology automatically creates and inserts extra frames between the original frames. This results in the action on the screen appearing smoother and sharper as you can now see more images every second. The support for HDR10 and HLG further enhances the experience of watching movies and games in high definition.
Sony Bravia 139 cm 55 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Black (SONY 4K UHD LED XR55X90L)
This 55-inch smart TV from Sony features a colourful display with 4K UHD resolution, producing stunning picture quality with crystal clear images. The Live Colour technology ensures a broader colour spectrum, allowing you to enjoy natural greens, rich reds, and deep blues with exceptional clarity. If you are a gaming enthusiast, its Auto HDR Tone Mapping function comes in handy. It instantly optimises HDR settings when you set up your PS5 on this Sony TV. While gaming, you will observe the finest details, even in dark shadows and bright highlights. With the Kids Profile option, you can set kid-friendly filters for apps, movies, and shows.
Sony 139 cm 55 inch 4K Ultra HD Black (KD55X80K)
With a stunning 55-inch 4K display, 20W powerful sound, and multiple connectivity options, this Sony TV lets you indulge in the world of entertainment like never before. The TRILUMINOS Pro technology delivers more vivid colours with deeper blacks and brighter highlights. You also get multiple picture modes to choose from, such as Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, and Graphics, for a personalised viewing experience. The presence of Dynamic Contrast Enhancer further ensures that you see every detail exactly as the creators intended on this TV.
Features to consider while buying the best 55-inch Sony TVs
Here are some advanced features that make Sony 55-inch TVs stand out from the rest.
4K resolution: When purchasing a new 55-inch Sony TV, you must consider its display resolution, which determines the number of pixels on the screen. The more pixels the display has, the sharper it will be. A Full HD (1920 × 1080 pixels) resolution used to be the standard a few years ago, but these days, 4K resolution is more common in 55-inch sizes. They offer four times the pixels as FHD TVs and significantly better visuals with utmost clarity.
Panel type: When selecting a 55-inch Sony TV, the panel type is a crucial factor, as it directly impacts picture quality and viewing experience. Sony offers both LED and OLED panels. LED TVs are generally more affordable and offer excellent performance. OLED panels, on the other hand, have self-lit pixels to provide superior picture quality than LED screens. They deliver a pure cinematic viewing experience with perfect blacks, infinite contrast ratio, and natural colours.
Display technologies: Sony deploys several cutting-edge technologies into its 55-inch smart TVs. Most of its 55-inch TVs feature X-Reality Pro and Motionflow XR, which enhance picture quality by upscaling every pixel and ensuring smooth and clear motion during action-packed scenes. This results in blur-free and crystal-clear visuals every time. Also, the TRILUMINOS Pro technology ensures a wider palette of colours with more natural shades and hues. You get to see rich reds, natural greens, and deep blues in their full glory.
Sound: Sound quality is equally as important as display technology for an immersive viewing experience on a smart TV, and Sony masters it as well. The brand offers high-quality speakers with advanced sound technologies such as Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital Surround. Dolby Atmos provides a three-dimensional sound experience by creating a sense of height and depth, making you feel like you are always in the middle of the action. The surround sound experience envelopes you from all sides for a dynamic audio experience. You also get multiple modes in settings for more personalised soundtracks.
Extra features: While opting for a 55-inch Sony TV, you can also look for advanced features like IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision and BRAVIA CAM that take the viewing experience to another level. If you are into gaming, you can check for all the advanced connectivity options. Moreover, features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping enable you to play games in the highest settings. You also get functions like auto power saving that optimises the power consumption of the Sony TV by darkening the screen automatically when you are not in front.
