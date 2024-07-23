Top 55-Inch Sony TVs for an ultimate visual experience

Sony is one of the most reputed names in the smart TV space. The brand has been offering feature-packed screens for decades across price segments. What distinguishes Sony from other manufacturers is its display technology; its TVs are admired globally for delivering stunning visuals with great colours and contrast. Among the most popular Sony TVs are its Bravia lineup. This Sony TV range comes with premium features like Triluminos Display, X-Motion Clarity, and Motionflow XR 100 to deliver a complete cinematic experience.

Some of its models are also IMAX Enhanced-certified, so you get a theatre-like feel right inside your living room. This lets you enjoy multimedia content in the best way possible. The Dynamic Colour Enhancer, available even in level models, is another feature that keeps the picture quality crisp and sharp. Also, Sony TVs are an excellent choice for those who value super-smooth motion and optimised gaming performance.

Furthermore, Sony has also upped the ante on the design front. Its TVs flaunt sleek and slim profiles, ultra-thin bezels, and a minimalist aesthetic. If you are considering bringing a new Sony TV home, check out this comprehensive list of the top 55-inch models from the brand.

Best 55-inch Sony TVs

Here are the top five 55-inch Sony TVs that provide a stellar viewing experience with outstanding picture quality and immersive sound for a true cinematic experience.

Sony Bravia 139 cm 55 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Black (SONY 4K LED KD55X82L)

Featuring Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1, this model is among the best-selling smart TVs of 2024. What makes this Sony Bravia TV so different is that it is capable of upscaling your old HD and 2K videos and films in near-4K quality. Its 4K X-Reality Pro engine recreates missing data by utilising Sony’s unique 4K database and then applies it to the low-resolution images. This process results in bringing pictures to life so that you can enjoy every scene. The Dolby Audio-tuned speakers produce music with more depth, clarity, and detail to complement the overall experience.

