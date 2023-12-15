Things to Know About XUV7OO

The Indian automotive market has seen a surge in SUV sales over the last few years. Buyers today prefer the butch appeal and imposing road presence offered by SUVs over other body styles. Mahindra & Mahindra, one of the leading SUV manufacturers in India, currently has three popular SUV models in its lineup - the XUV700, Thar, and Scorpio N. Of these, the Mahindra XUV700 commands the highest appeal.

Introduction to the Mahindra XUV700

The XUV 700 is Mahindra's flagship SUV, launched in 2021. Available in both 5 and 7-seater options, the XUV700 competes with SUVs like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar. It is offered in two broad trims - MX and AdrenoX (AX).

The Mahindra XUV700 has been one of India's most anticipated SUV launches in recent times. Since its debut, the XUV700 has created quite a buzz thanks to its striking design, premium interiors, extensive features list and strong engine options.

The top-spec AX7 variant comes loaded with features like:

● 10.25-inch HD touchscreen

● Amazon Alexa connectivity

● Dual-zone climate control

● Powered driver seat

● Panoramic sunroof

● Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

The XUV700 comes with two BS6-compliant engine options - a 2.0L turbo petrol producing 200PS and a 2.2L diesel churning out 185PS. Both engines get 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox choices. The SUV is equipped with an array of safety features, including up to 7 airbags, ESP, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Assist and more.

Why Does the XUV700 Have Such a Long Waiting Period?

Launched in October 2021, the XUV700 received a tremendous response, with over 70,000 bookings within the first 2 days! The SUV's attractive pricing, feature-loaded cabin, punchy engines and bold styling have struck a chord with buyers.

XUV700 Waiting Period across Variants

Due to the heavy demand and production constraints, buyers are facing long waiting times for the XUV700, depending on the variant chosen.

● Petrol Manual Transmission Variants: No waiting period for the base MX and AX3 trims. Waiting period of 3 months for higher AX5 and AX7 trims.

● Diesel Manual Transmission Variants: No waiting period for entry-level MX trim. 3-month waiting period for AX3 and AX5 trims. Up to 9 months for top-spec AX7 trim.

● Petrol Automatic Variants: 6-month waiting across all variants.

● Diesel Automatic Variants: 7-9 months waiting period. The AWD variants have the longest 9-month waiting period.

Buyers ready to make compromises in terms of variant, colour or seating layout can get faster deliveries. Mahindra is working to ramp up production to shorten the waiting period in the coming months.

Value for Money Proposition

The XUV700 offers features that are usually seen in cars from the segment above. Right from the base MX variant, it comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS, parking sensors, auto headlamps, and more. The top-spec AdrenoX variants offer goodies like a 360° camera, ADAS, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver seat, dual-zone climate control, etc., at a competitive price point. The base petrol MX variant starts at just Rs 14.03 lakhs.

Despite all the features, comfort and performance, the Mahindra XUV700 is priced quite aggressively. Prices start from Rs. 12.49 lakhs, going up to Rs. 22.89 lakhs (ex-showroom). It makes it one of the most value-for-money 7-seater SUVs in its segment.

Striking Exterior Design

In typical Mahindra fashion, the XUV700 sports a bold and muscular exterior profile. The imposing grille with sleek headlamps gives it an aggressive face. Flared wheel arches, 18-inch alloys, roof rails, and LED taillamps give it an athletic stance. The SUV measures 4,695mm in length, ensuring good road presence and is available in 5 exciting colour options.

Feature-Loaded Cabin

Mahindra has packed the XUV700's cabin with several segment-first features. The 10.25-inch HD touchscreen is the largest in its segment. Other highlights include the largest-in-class sunroof, dual-zone climate control, Adrenox-connected tech with 60+ features, a 7-inch digital driver display, wireless charging, and more. The cabin boasts excellent space and comes finished in a black and beige colour scheme with soft-touch materials.

Powerful Engine Options

Under the hood, the XUV700 offers the choice of a 200PS 2.0L turbo-petrol and an 185PS 2.2L diesel engine. Both motors deliver excellent driveability and performance, allowing effortless overtaking. The engines come mated to 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. The top-spec diesel gets an optional all-wheel-drive system for enhanced off-road ability.

Advanced Safety Technologies

Safety has been one of Mahindra's top priorities with the XUV700. The SUV provides protection through an array of active and passive safety systems. These include up to 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, rollover mitigation, disc brakes on all wheels, and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. The range-topping variants also feature ADAS tech, which is generally seen only in premium luxury SUVs.

Impressive Ride Quality

Despite its bulk, the XUV700 offers a very comfortable ride quality thanks to the tuned suspension setup. It effortlessly glides over potholes and road undulations while cornering is fuss-free. The steering weighs up well at highway speeds, imparting confidence. The cabin also remains well-insulated from outside noise.

The Bottom Line

The XUV700's attractive design, premium features and competitive pricing have made it a runaway success for Mahindra. It has received tremendous interest from buyers looking for a value-packed alternative to premium SUVs like the Tata Safari, Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar. Considering the long waiting duration, if you are planning to bring home the XUV700, you will need to arm yourself with a good amount of patience. However, the wait will be well worth it once you get to drive this brilliant package from Mahindra!

