The impact of dengue on children’s health & development

In current times, waking up with a fever can make you truly anxious. You might think that you too have fallen prey to the novel coronavirus. But before you decide for yourself, first make sure that you haven’t succumbed to dengue fever, which is still very prevalent and can prove to be serious if not attended to immediately.

Dengue fever is caused by a virus carried by mosquitoes in tropical areas. The virus can cause symptoms like fever, headache, rashes, and pain throughout the body. While symptoms of dengue in kids and those who are experiencing the disease for the first time are mild, older kids, adults, and those who have had a previous infection may have moderate to severe symptoms.

Dengue is definitely not an illness that you would want anyone to endure, especially children. Even after the fever subsides, the weakness lingers on for a long period which can take a toll on your child’s health and well-being.

Below are some common signs and symptoms of dengue in kids that a parent should look out for:

1. High fever – Fever can even be as high as 105 degrees F. In most cases, dengue fever in children begins with flu-like symptoms like high-grade fever, runny nose, cough, and weakness.

2. Severe headache – Affected children may experience variations of physical discomfort like headache, dull throbbing pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint ache, etc.

3. Change in behavior – Children may exhibit more irritability and fussiness than usual. Their appetite will drop and a change in sleep pattern can also be observed.

4. Rashes – A common symptom of dengue fever is an itchy skin rash that appears in patches. Another symptom to look out for is a constant itch on the soles of the feet.

5. Bleeding from the nose or gums

6. Mild bruising