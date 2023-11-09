Should I Carry My Car Insurance Policy at All Times?

In our country, every car owner is responsible for ensuring that their vehicle is adequately covered by Car insurance. Car insurance protects you from financial emergencies in case of accidents, theft, or damage to the vehicle due to unforeseen accidents. Car insurance is also a mandatory legal requirement under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988. In this blog, we at Cholamandalam Insurance will explain if it is important to carry your car insurance policy with you at all times and if there are consequences for not doing so. We also provide useful tips to ensure you comply with the law.

Mandatory Requirement by Law

Most of us are aware that in India, it is mandatory for every individual who owns a car to have a valid car insurance policy. As per the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, third-party liability insurance is a minimum requirement for all vehicles on Indian roads. Third-party liability is the most basic form of car insurance. It provides coverage for damage or loss borne by a third party due to any accident caused by your vehicle. Driving a vehicle in India without the mandatory minimum coverage of third-party liability insurance means you are not complying with the heavy fines, penalties, and sometimes even imprisonment. The amount of penalty levied will differ from state to state.

Consequences of Not Carrying Car Insurance