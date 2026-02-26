Shop Smarter: Your Guide to Using an Insta EMI Card for Easy Monthly Payments

What is a Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card?

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card is a digital-first credit tool that allows you to convert your purchases into manageable instalments. It functions as a pre-approved credit limit that you can use at any of 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 cities. By removing the need for immediate full payments, this card helps you maintain your finances while giving you the freedom of making a purchase whenever needed. It offers a completely paperless process, ensuring instant access to credit for your various lifestyle improvements.