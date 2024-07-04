Saving Limbs, Saving Lives: Advanced Diabetic Limb Saving Centre Revolutionising Foot Care in India

India bears the burden of being the diabetes capital of the world. Alongside the myriad challenges posed by this chronic condition, one particularly alarming consequence is the development of foot problems in roughly 25%* of diabetic individuals. These issues often manifest as stubborn ulcers and recurrent infections, posing not just physical but potentially life-threatening complications. Previously, many patients found themselves facing the grim prospect of amputations, ranging from partial foot removal to major procedures such as below or above-knee amputations.

However, the landscape is changing with the advent of this specialised centre focused on diabetic limb saving. Unlike in otherwise healthy populations where amputations may be manageable, for diabetics, such procedures can have devastating consequences, often leading to a lifetime of immobility and a rapid decline in overall health, with a significant portion succumbing within just five years.

The mantra of this centre is clear: "Save limb, to save lives." Early detection of high-risk foot problems coupled with effective treatment strategies can mitigate the need for such drastic surgeries. For severe infections, a multidisciplinary approach is paramount, emphasising not just glycemic control but also targeted interventions to arrest the spread of infection and salvage the affected limb.

Thanks to advancements in endovascular and microsurgical techniques, the landscape of foot care for diabetic patients has undergone a paradigm shift. These innovative methods enable clinicians to heal stubborn wounds with precision, often utilising skin grafts from alternate sites on the body.

The key lies in a combination of factors: meticulous diabetic management, diligent wound care, and the judicious application of complex microsurgical interventions. This holistic approach has ushered in a new era, where the preservation of limbs is not just a possibility but a reality for many.

In essence, the Advanced Diabetic Limb Saving Centre at Apollo First Med Hospitals, Kilpauk, PH Road, Chennai, represents a beacon of hope for countless individuals grappling with the debilitating consequences of diabetes. By prioritising limb preservation, this centre is not just saving feet; they're saving lives. As this specialised field continues to evolve, the outlook for diabetic foot care in India is brighter than ever before.

Useful information:

Advanced Diabetic Limb Saving Centre

Every Tuesday & Thursday 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The Investigations Package costs Rs 3,500 and includes: CBC, Urea, Creatinine, Blood Sugar (random), X-Ray, HBA1C.

Plastic Surgery Team:

Dr. V. PURUSHOTHAMAN

SENIOR CONSULTANT PLASTIC AND MICROVASCULAR SURGEON

DR. SABARI GIRISH AMBAT

CONSULTANT PLASTIC AND MICROVASCULAR SURGEON

DR. K. VINOTH KUMAR

CONSULTANT PLASTIC SURGEON

Address:

Apollo First Med Hospitals, 154, PH Road, Kilpauk, Chennai – 10

For Appointments: 9941009194 / 8754470049