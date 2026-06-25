Samsung washing machines in 2026: Which model is worth buying for your home?

Most people spend hours comparing washing machine prices but far less time considering how a machine will fit into their daily routine. That can lead to choosing a capacity that is too small, a design that does not suit the available space, or a model that struggles with frequent voltage fluctuations. Samsung’s 2026 washing machine range spans Rs. 14,590 to Rs. 43,500 across 6.5 kg to 9 kg capacities, with top-load and front-load options featuring technologies such as Digital Inverter Technology, Ecobubble washing, AI-powered wash programmes, Wi-Fi connectivity, hygiene steam cycles, and energy-efficient operation.

During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, you can purchase your preferred Samsung washing machine at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare capacity, wash technology, and features, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.

What to decide before shortlisting a Samsung washing machine

Top-load machines cost less, are easier to load, and are simpler to move. Front-load machines use less water, spin faster, and deliver better stain removal. For most households, available installation space is the deciding factor, as front-load machines require a stable, level surface.

1. Choose the right capacity for your household