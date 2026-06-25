Samsung washing machines in 2026: Which model is worth buying for your home?
Most people spend hours comparing washing machine prices but far less time considering how a machine will fit into their daily routine. That can lead to choosing a capacity that is too small, a design that does not suit the available space, or a model that struggles with frequent voltage fluctuations. Samsung’s 2026 washing machine range spans Rs. 14,590 to Rs. 43,500 across 6.5 kg to 9 kg capacities, with top-load and front-load options featuring technologies such as Digital Inverter Technology, Ecobubble washing, AI-powered wash programmes, Wi-Fi connectivity, hygiene steam cycles, and energy-efficient operation.
During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, you can purchase your preferred Samsung washing machine at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare capacity, wash technology, and features, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.
What to decide before shortlisting a Samsung washing machine
Top-load machines cost less, are easier to load, and are simpler to move. Front-load machines use less water, spin faster, and deliver better stain removal. For most households, available installation space is the deciding factor, as front-load machines require a stable, level surface.
1. Choose the right capacity for your household
Consider a larger capacity if you frequently wash bedsheets, curtains, or blankets.
2. Understand Samsung’s technology tiers
Samsung washing machines are available in three technology tiers. The base tier includes a Digital Inverter Motor and standard wash programmes. EcoBubble models create detergent foam before washing, helping improve cleaning at lower temperatures. Premium AI Wash and Wi-Fi models automatically adjust wash settings and support remote monitoring through the SmartThings app.
3. Decide whether smart features are worth the premium
AI Wash and Wi-Fi models command a higher price. Before upgrading, consider whether features such as remote control, automatic load sensing, and SmartThings integration will be used regularly. For many households, EcoBubble models offer the best balance between features and cost.
4. Check star rating and motor warranty
Samsung’s range uses Digital Inverter Motors. Look for a 10-year motor warranty and prioritise higher star ratings if the machine will be used frequently, as they can help reduce long-term electricity costs.
Top-selling Samsung washing machines to buy in India in June 2026
From affordable semi-automatic washing machines to advanced Wi-Fi-enabled front-load models, Samsung offers options across multiple capacities and price segments. Here are some of the top Samsung washing machines to consider:
Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.
Limited time offers on washing machines
Samsung is running summer discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Check current offers before visiting a store.
Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.
How to buy a Samsung washing machine from Bajaj Finance partner stores
Bajaj Finance makes it straightforward to bring home the right Samsung washing machine. Follow these steps to get started:
Browse and compare online: Explore Samsung washing machine models on Bajaj Mall and compare capacity, wash technology, and features before visiting a store.
Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finance partner stores and get expert guidance from in-store representatives.
Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 3 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.
Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finance website.
Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.
Whether you are comparing Samsung top-load vs front-load washing machines for a medium-sized family, looking for the best Samsung EcoBubble washing machine price in India, or searching for a Samsung 9 kg Wi-Fi washing machine in 2026, Bajaj Finance make it affordable.
Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Bajaj Finance and not created by TNM Editorial.