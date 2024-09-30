Samsung S25 Ultra Rumors: Expected Launch Date, Price, and Key Features

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra is already generating a lot of buzz, and enthusiasts are eagerly speculating about what the device might have up its sleeve. One feature that has caught everyone's attention is the possibility of satellite connectivity—an inclusion that could drastically change how mobile phones communicate in off-grid scenarios. However, it is worth noting that the same was expected of the Apple iPhone 16, which did not come with satellite connectivity when it was launched in September 2024.

Let's dive into all the rumours to see what could be true and what’s unlikely to be found on the latest flagship from Samsung, which is expected to be launched in early 2025.

Rumours about the Galaxy S25 Ultra: What's true and what's not?

Tech enthusiasts have posted many concepts so far, and social media has many rumoured leaks, some of which have appeared plausible. Yet, others are still up for debate, like the possibility of satellite connectivity, especially because no consumer-grade satellite connectivity providers have emerged in global markets until now.

Larger display likely

However, one of the more credible rumours is the larger display size that might be found on the Samsung S25 Ultra. It is reported that Samsung might increase the screen from 6.8 inches to nearly 6.9 inches, matching competitors like the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Given Samsung’s history of pushing boundaries in display technology, this sounds quite plausible. But will it actually happen? Considering the push for slimmer bezels and larger-screen real estate across the industry, it's almost inevitable. It is also being said that Samsung is reworking the bezel-body ratio to make room for a bigger display without compromising the portability of the device.

Battery upgrade doesn’t sound convincing

News and leaks suggesting a major battery upgrade seem less convincing, however. Multiple reports indicate that Samsung will stick to a 5,000 mAh battery for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, similar to the one found on its predecessor. While larger batteries are always welcome, this particular rumour doesn’t hold much weight as Samsung has usually focused on improving power efficiency rather than increasing battery size.

A new rounded design?

Another exciting possibility is the rounded design, which might provide better comfort than the boxy design of past Galaxy Ultras. This rumour seems well-founded because Samsung has been known to listen to user feedback about ergonomics—and by making subtle changes to the curvature, the device could feel significantly better in hand.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected specs

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This processor is capable of clock speeds above 4GHz, making it one of the fastest phones to have made it to the market. The shift to Qualcomm’s 3-nanometer process could provide a significant performance boost while also enhancing power efficiency—the same semiconductor manufacturing technology that is being used by Apple on its latest A18 processors.

Moreover, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might come with UFS 4.1 storage, an upgrade over the previous UFS 4.0. This would enable faster data transfer, reduced load time, and overall better performance, particularly on AI applications. Speaking of AI, new Galaxy AI features are anticipated to build on the functionalities introduced with the Galaxy S24, offering smarter photo editing and enhanced user interface interaction. This will place the phone as a capable rival to the latest iPhone 16 series, which is introducing Apple’s new Intelligence Suite.

Camera enthusiasts should also take note, as the variable telephoto camera on the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be a game-changer. Rumours suggest that a new telephoto lens could adjust its zoom levels dynamically, which will result in better control over optical zoom without compromising the quality of your snaps. The main camera is also rumoured to get an upgrade, with a 50MP ultra-wide lens replacing the 12MP one from the S24 Ultra.

Another potential highlight is the satellite connectivity feature, which, if implemented, would allow users to send emergency messages from off-grid locations where conventional networks don’t work. This innovation could be particularly useful for outdoor enthusiasts and travellers, giving the Galaxy S25 Ultra an edge over almost every other premium smartphone in the market.