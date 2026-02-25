Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Everything We Know About S26 and S26 Ultra

Stunning displays - Fluid and immersive visuals

Reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S26 could feature a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with refresh rates of up to 120 Hz, offering vivid, clear visuals. The display is also expected to use Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection, which may offer improved durability against scratches and drops.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to feature a larger 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This screen would bring visuals to life, delivering an unrivalled gaming and content viewing experience.

Display highlights:

● Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels

● Up to 120 Hz refresh rate

● Gorilla Armor 2 protection

Flagship processors for peak performance

Performance upgrades are expected to be a major highlight of the Galaxy S26 series. According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S26 may run on Samsung’s new Exynos 2600 processor, with improved efficiency and performance.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, on the other hand, is tipped to use a customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor for flagship-grade performance. The Ultra model could offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. This means faster app loading, ultra-responsive gaming, and improved AI-driven features such as camera processing and voice commands.

Performance highlights:

● Exynos 2600 (2 nm) on Samsung Galaxy S26

● Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy on the Galaxy S26 Ultra

● Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage

Cameras – Focus on high resolution and zooming capabilities

Samsung usually upgrades camera hardware every year, and the Galaxy S26 series appears to continue that approach. The Galaxy S26 is expected to feature a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP primary sensor. This setup will support everyday photography, portraits, and 4K video recording.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to include a 200MP primary camera. The Ultra model may also include additional telephoto and ultrawide sensors, improving zoom performance and low-light photography. A 200MP sensor allows for more detail capture, which helps when cropping images or zooming digitally. This results in high-end DSLR or studio-quality images.

Camera highlights:

● 50MP main camera on Galaxy S26

● 200MP primary sensor on Galaxy S26 Ultra

● Rear video: 8K @ 24/30 fps, 4K @30/60 fps

● Front video: 4K @ 30/60 fps

Battery and charging - All-day power

Battery capacities across the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup are expected to range between 4,300 mAh and 5,000 mAh, depending on the model.

The standard Galaxy S26 may feature a smaller 4,300 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to carry the largest battery in the series. These batteries support all- day usage with moderate tasks such as browsing, streaming, calls, and social media scrolls. However, fast charging support ensures quick refills, reducing downtime.

Battery highlights:

● 4,300 mAh battery (Galaxy S26) and 5,000 mAh battery (Galaxy S26 Ultra)

● Fast charging support (wired and wireless)

AI features expected in the Galaxy S26 series

Reports and the company’s press releases suggest the Samsung Galaxy S26 models may expand Galaxy AI with Perplexity as an additional AI agent alongside Google Gemini. Users may be able to activate it with a dedicated “Hey Plex” wake phrase or by pressing the side button. Samsung is also expected to introduce “Zero-Peeking Privacy” and improved AI image editing with text prompts.

These AI upgrades are expected to make daily tasks quicker, improve privacy in public spaces, and simplify photo editing without needing advanced manual adjustments.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series - Expected pricing and options

Samsung has not officially announced the pricing for the Galaxy S26 series. However, leaks suggest possible price adjustments compared to the previous generation.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to cost Rs. 1,13,000 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB version may cost around Rs 1,26,000. On the other hand, the base Galaxy S26 could cost approximately Rs. 82,000 (low-spec variant).

Disclaimer: All prices and specifications mentioned are based on leaks and available reports. The final pricing and specs list may be different. For the official pricing and specifications, please wait for the official launch.

Should you consider purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S26 or Galaxy S26 Ultra?

If you are planning a flagship upgrade in 2026, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series may be worth waiting for. It is expected to bring improvements in processing power, camera quality, and display durability.

You may consider either of these models if you want:

● A bright AMOLED display with smooth scrolling

● Strong camera performance with improved zoom (especially on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra)

● Next-generation processor performance

● Long-term software support

The Galaxy S26 Ultra model may suit users who prefer a larger screen and advanced zoom photography.

