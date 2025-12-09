Ownership Costs of a Used Thar: Maintenance, Fuel, and Longevity Insights

The experience of owning a Mahindra Thar is quite different than the typical urban SUV. It has a unique presence on the road and a sense of purpose in the way it drives that many buyers genuinely connect with. Behind that off-roading character is a car that has its own pattern of maintenance, running costs and ageing behaviour. Owning a Thar becomes enjoyable and predictable rather than surprising if you are aware of the costs.

Keep reading as we go over the complete ownership costs of a used Mahindra Thar in detail.

Maintenance Costs

The maintenance of the Thar is straightforward because of the widespread accessibility of spares and simple mechanical components. The expenses do go up with age, but hardly in a manner that catches you off guard. Depending on the age of Thar, here is how much you may have to budget.

0–2 Years

This is the hassle-free period of ownership. Regular servicing ranges around ₹6,000 to 8,000 a year, including the normal oil, filter and inspection work. Minor fixes may be needed if the car has been through rough use.

2–5 Years

Once the years start adding up, annual service bills rise a little to ₹8,000–₹10,000. Components such as brake pads, suspension bushes and tyres start wearing out depending on driving style. Thars that are regularly used on rough roads or trails tend to wear out faster compared to those used in urban conditions.

5+ Years

Thars can cross 1 lakh km without any major issues, but they need more attention as they age. The maintenance cost during this time period ranges from ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 and you may now also need to budget for surprise component replacements. Models that have a soft top may need work on the fabric as well.

Typical Repair Costs

● Brake pads: ₹1,800–21,900

● Suspension bushes: ₹2,000–₹4,000

● Shock absorbers: ₹4,000–₹7,000 (pair)

● Tyres: ₹30,000–₹45,000

● Clutch overhaul: ₹10,000–₹20,000

The good thing is that these repairs are gradual and not sudden, which allows one to plan expenses smartly.

Fuel Efficiency & Running Costs

The running cost of Thar depends on the engine type and monthly usage.

Petrol (2.0 Turbo)

● City: 7–9 km/l

● Highway: 9–12 km/l

Petrol thar does consume more fuel, but it compensates for that with a more refined driving experience.

Diesel (1.5 & 2.2 mHawk)

● City: 11–14 km/l

● Highway: 14–17 km/l

Diesel wins outright when it comes to sheer mileage figures.

Practical Cost Per KM

● Petrol: Around ₹11/km

● Diesel: Around ₹7/km

How the Thar Ages Over Time

Durability is one of the biggest selling points of the Thar. Even older units hold up well in terms of their mechanics, provided that they are serviced on schedule.

Engine & Drivetrain

Both petrol and diesel engines have long life cycles and can withstand rough usage better than most of the modern crossovers. Gearboxes remain reliable unless they are heavily used for off-roading.

Suspension

Wear items such as shocks and bushes do require replacement after some years, but they are easy to replace and not too expensive.

Interior & Body

Hard tops age better than soft tops, as they are prone to damage or tears. Older models may experience some rattles, faded plastics, and slight rust.

Ownership Behaviour Across Mileage

Here is how ownership looks across mileage timelines:

0–30,000 km

● Minimal repairs

● Best mileage figures

30,000–70,000 km

● Suspension, tyres and brake pads begin showing wear

● Diesel remains efficient; petrol stabilises

70,000+ km

● Clutch and dampers may need replacement

● Rust checks become essential

● Engines remain reliable with regular servicing

Resale Value

The Thar is among the few cars in the market that do not lose value fast. The resale is high due to strong demand, a loyal fan base and limited competition in the 4x4 space.

Currently, hard-top models with diesel engines are in high demand in the used car market. Moreover, even older Thar trims with higher kilometres on the odometer attract buyers, which speaks about the long-term confidence that loyalists have in a Thar.

Summary

A used Mahindra Thar is not the most affordable SUV to run, but it is among the easiest to maintain. The service requirements are predictable and components can be found easily. No matter where the road leads, a well-maintained Thar instils confidence like no other.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Cars24 and not created by TNM Editorial.