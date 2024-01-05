Organ from Puducherry to Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, Chennai transported within 2 hours

Chennai , 5th January 2024 : In a deeply touching display of humanity's kindness and generosity, last night marked a profoundly moving chapter. A 43-year-old woman has generously donated the chance of life through organ donation. Her selflessness, stemming from a cerebral artery aneurysm, sets the stage for a transformative dual lung transplantation for a 50-year-old recipient who has waited over a year for this life-altering opportunity.

Significantly, this event underscores the expertise of Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani in the realm of Lung Transplantation. With a history of successful Multi Organ Transplants in our other units, our proficiency takes a new dimension at the Vadapalani branch marking the first lung transplantation at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani. The lung’s swift journey from JIPMER in Puducherry to Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani in Chennai, facilitated by a green corridor, exemplified the collaborative efforts of Tambaram Police Commissionerate, Avadi Police Commissionerate, Chennai Traffic Police Personnel and the public.

This noble endeavor, made possible by the unwavering cooperation of the Chennai community, held the promise of transforming a life that had long awaited this miraculous chance. This remarkable act of kindness served as a reminder of the immense significance of organ donation and the beauty of humanity. Transplant Authority Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) and Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Chennai Traffic Police Personnel and the public for their crucial role in making this life-saving journey possible .