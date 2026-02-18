OPPO K14x 5G sets a new benchmark for performance and user experience

Display – Smooth and responsive visuals

The OPPO K14x 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ display that delivers striking visuals. The high refresh rate helps make games and animations feel more fluid, while also improving scrolling smoothness and motion clarity. This becomes especially noticeable in fast-paced games where quick movements matter. The large screen size also enhances streaming and everyday browsing, offering a more immersive viewing experience.

Design - Sleek and modern

The OPPO K14x 5G sports a sleek, modern design with a clean finish, giving it a refined, premium appearance. Its slim profile and comfortable grip make it suitable for long gaming or streaming sessions. The phone also comes with an IP64 dust and water resistance rating, making it a practical choice for daily commutes and everyday use.

Battery – Power that lasts longer

A 6,500 mAh battery powers the OPPO K14x 5G, allowing users to game, stream, and browse for extended hours without frequent charging interruptions. This massive battery lets you watch videos online for up to 22.4 hours or play Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games for up to 11.1 hours! The device also supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which helps reduce downtime between sessions. This balance of endurance and fast charging improves everyday convenience.

Processor – Balanced speed for daily performance

The OPPO K14x 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, designed for smooth multitasking and stable 5G connectivity. It handles daily apps, streaming platforms, and online games efficiently without unnecessary lag. The processor focuses on balanced performance rather than extreme output, which helps maintain consistent operation. This makes the device suitable for both gaming and regular usage.

Cameras – Practical photography support

The OPPO K14x 5G comes with a 50MP main rear camera that focuses on capturing sharp and detailed photos in various lighting conditions. Whether you are taking outdoor pictures, group shots, or daily moments, the high-resolution sensor helps preserve clarity and colour accuracy. It also supports AI features that enhance brightness and optimise scenes automatically, making photography simple even for casual users.

The primary lens is supported by a secondary 2MP depth sensor that improves portrait photography by creating a natural background blur effect. On the front, the 5MP selfie camera is suitable for video calls and social media-ready selfies, delivering clear, well-balanced images in regular lighting conditions.

Audio and connectivity – Reliable essentials

Stable connectivity is important for online gaming and video streaming. The OPPO K14x 5G supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C. These features ensure reliable network performance and easy device pairing. Strong connectivity support reduces interruptions during online matches and media consumption, improving the overall user experience.

OPPO K14x 5G - Price and options

The OPPO K14x 5G sets a new standard for performance in the budget segment, and the upcoming OPPO K14 is expected to follow suit in the mid-range category. The K14x 5G comes in two RAM options, with internal storage fixed at 128GB (expandable via microSD card).