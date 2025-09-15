One Recharge, 25+ OTTs: Airtel's New Prepaid Packs for Non-Stop Entertainment

Paying for multiple OTT subscriptions can drain your wallet. With streaming costs rising and content scattered across platforms, Indian viewers often struggle to keep track of renewals and login credentials. Airtel's prepaid packs solve this problem by bundling premium OTT access with your regular mobile recharge, creating an entertainment experience that doesn't break the bank.

Airtel Prepaid Packs that Include Premium OTT Access

Airtel is changing how we consume entertainment by integrating premium streaming services directly into prepaid recharge packs. These specially designed Airtel prepaid packs eliminate the need for buying separate OTT subscriptions whilst providing comprehensive entertainment value.

The standout offering is the ₹279 prepaid pack that includes Netflix Basic, JioHotstar, Zee5, and complete Airtel Xstream Play Premium access with 25+ OTT channels. This pack transforms your mobile recharge into an entertainment powerhouse, giving you access to thousands of movies, shows, and live content.

For users seeking more benefits, the ₹598 combo pack provides the same OTT benefits plus 2GB data/ day at 5G speed and calling + SMS for 28 days. The ₹1,729 pack extends this value proposition to 84 days, making it ideal for those who want consistent access without frequent recharges.