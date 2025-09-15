One Recharge, 25+ OTTs: Airtel's New Prepaid Packs for Non-Stop Entertainment
Paying for multiple OTT subscriptions can drain your wallet. With streaming costs rising and content scattered across platforms, Indian viewers often struggle to keep track of renewals and login credentials. Airtel's prepaid packs solve this problem by bundling premium OTT access with your regular mobile recharge, creating an entertainment experience that doesn't break the bank.
Airtel Prepaid Packs that Include Premium OTT Access
Airtel is changing how we consume entertainment by integrating premium streaming services directly into prepaid recharge packs. These specially designed Airtel prepaid packs eliminate the need for buying separate OTT subscriptions whilst providing comprehensive entertainment value.
The standout offering is the ₹279 prepaid pack that includes Netflix Basic, JioHotstar, Zee5, and complete Airtel Xstream Play Premium access with 25+ OTT channels. This pack transforms your mobile recharge into an entertainment powerhouse, giving you access to thousands of movies, shows, and live content.
For users seeking more benefits, the ₹598 combo pack provides the same OTT benefits plus 2GB data/ day at 5G speed and calling + SMS for 28 days. The ₹1,729 pack extends this value proposition to 84 days, making it ideal for those who want consistent access without frequent recharges.
Content Library and Live Entertainment Options
Airtel Xstream Play Premium unlocks access to over 50,000 movies, shows, and web series spanning multiple languages and genres. This extensive library includes both premium content from major OTT platforms and free content from partners like MX Player and VROTT.
Content Highlights:
· International shows and films via Netflix, JioHotstar, and Lionsgate Play
· Bollywood blockbusters through ZEE5 and SonyLIV
· Regional content in 16+ languages, including:
o Tamil & Telugu content on AHA and SunNXT
o Malayalam shows and movies on ManoramaMax and SunNXT
o Bengali entertainment on Hoichoi
o Punjabi content on Chaupal
o Gujarati & Marathi shows and movies on Shemaroo
o Hindi entertainers on Shemaroo and many others
· Original shows from partner platforms
· Documentaries and niche global series
Live Entertainment:
· Live TV channels including news and infotainment
· Live sports streaming of cricket, football, tennis, MMA/Boxing
· Real-time news updates from major broadcasters
By partnering with established OTT providers, Airtel Xstream Play Premium offers diversity without requiring massive content investment, keeping costs reasonable for consumers.
Premium partners include SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, AHA, Hoichoi, and Shemaroo, ensuring quality content across different regional preferences. This approach makes Airtel prepaid packs particularly attractive for multilingual households seeking varied entertainment options.
How to Claim Netflix with Airtel Xstream Play
Claiming your OTT benefits through Airtel Xstream Play is straightforward once you understand the process.
Netflix Claim Process:
1. Recharge your Airtel mobile number with the ₹279 plan.
2. Download the Airtel Xstream Play app.
3. For access to Netflix, tap on the “Claim Your OTT Subscription” banner or pop-up.
4. Alternatively, tap “Claim & Watch” from the Netflix carousel.
5. You can Login or Sign Up on Netflix
6. By entering your email ID, you can set a password if you're new to Netflix
7. Confirm subscription by selecting Netflix plan (Basic) which is billed via Airtel
8. Tap Accept to activate
9. Add profiles, choose languages, and pick your favorite shows to personalize your experience
10. You’ll see “Subscription Claimed Successfully” confirmation.
11. Download the Netflix app → Log in → Enjoy!
12. You can track your subscription by following → Go to My Plans in the app to view Netflix under active OTTs.
Other OTT Platform Claims:
· JioHotstar activates automatically upon recharge
· Zee5 requires manual claiming through "My Plans" section similar to Netflix
· Airtel Xstream Play Premium provides instant access to 25+ platforms
Your Airtel Xstream Play app becomes the hub for tracking all claimed subscriptions, renewal dates, and available content across platforms.
Device compatibility and streaming experience
Airtel Xstream Play ensures your entertainment travels with you across multiple devices and platforms. The app supports smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs, providing flexibility for different viewing preferences and situations.
Supported Devices:
· Android and iOS mobile devices
· Web browsers (airtelxstream.in)
· Android TV and Apple TV
· Airtel Xstream Box (pre-installed)
Streaming Features:
· Netflix can be viewed on 1 screen
· JioHotstar, Zee5, and other Airtel Xstream Play Premium channels can be viewed on 2 screens.
Airtel's prepaid OTT packs represent a practical solution to India's streaming subscription chaos. By bundling Netflix, JiotHotstar, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium access into regular mobile recharges, these packs eliminate multiple payment hassles whilst providing comprehensive entertainment value.
The ₹279 pack particularly stands out for its inclusion of Netflix Basic alongside premium OTT access, creating exceptional value for entertainment enthusiasts. With support across multiple devices, these Airtel prepaid packs simplify digital entertainment consumption. Download Airtel Xstream Play today and transform your mobile recharge into an entertainment gateway that keeps your favourite content just a tap away.
Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Airtel and not created by TNM Editorial.